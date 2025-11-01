The 7 best travel dates for the 2025 holiday season — and the 5 worst
Here’s when to fly, and when to stay home, for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s 2025, backed by data from top travel analysts
Every November, America plays its favorite seasonal sport: complaining about airfare. Between Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s, travelers cram the skies in a collective test of patience and pricing algorithms.
The good news? The chaos is predictable. Every year, the data repeats the same truth: fly when no one else wants to. The people who treat travel like a puzzle, not a punishment, win the holidays.
So before you hit “book,” here’s the cheat sheet for when to fly, and when to stay firmly on the ground.
Best: Thanksgiving’s golden days, Nov 27 and Nov 28
According to The Independent, Thanksgiving Day itself (Nov. 27) and the Friday after (Nov. 28) offer the best fares and calmest airports. While everyone else is mid–stuffing coma, you’ll be breezing through security with time for pie on arrival. Bonus: no middle-seat turkey debates.
Best: Thanksgiving Eve alternatives, Nov. 24 or 25
If you must travel earlier, Monday (24th) or Tuesday (25th) still beat the midweek crush. NerdWallet notes that fares dip slightly just before the real surge begins. It’s the perfect window for planners who like smugness as a carry-on.
Best: Hanukkah’s best bets, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22
For Hanukkah (Dec. 15–22), NerdWallet data shows the first and last days are best for price and sanity. Early-week flights (Monday or Tuesday) tend to stay reasonable, while weekend travel spikes as family gatherings start. Light the menorah and still keep your budget intact.
Best: Hanukkah-Christmas overlap, Dec. 21–23 sweet spot
With Christmas right after Hanukkah this year, The New York Times notes that Dec. 21–23 is the crossover window. Busy yes, but not brutal. Flying those days means you’ll skip the Christmas Eve rush but still make it in time for latkes and last-minute wrapping.
Best: Christmas calm, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25
For Christmas, The Independent confirms the best fares fall on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It’s counterintuitive but consistent. The few who fly while others are opening presents usually score cheaper seats and fewer crowds. Peace on earth, and in the boarding line.
Best: New Year’s bargains. Jan. 1 and Jan. 2
If you’re traveling for New Year’s, CBS News reports that Jan. 1 and 2 are cheaper than the chaotic Dec. 30–31 window. Everyone’s too tired (or hungover) to fly, which makes it the perfect time to move quietly through the skies.
Best: Booking smart, 35 days before Thanksgiving, 51 before Christmas
For the best deals, Fox News and NerdWallet agree: book roughly 35 days before Thanksgiving and 51 before Christmas. Any earlier and you might overpay; any later and you’ll be funding the airline’s holiday bonus.
Worst: Thanksgiving nightmares, Nov. 26 and Dec. 1
According to NerdWallet, the day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) and the Monday after (Dec. 1) are consistently the most expensive. Think airport gridlock, delayed connections, and one too many pumpkin-spice meltdowns.
Worst: Hanukkah weekends, Dec. 20–21
The Independent shows weekend fares during Hanukkah spike as families overlap travel with early Christmas plans. It’s the year’s ultimate Venn diagram of chaos. Stay home, light candles, and enjoy your gelt. It’ll cost less than a checked bag.
Worst: Christmas crunch, Dec. 20–23 and Dec. 26–28
The New York Times and NerdWallet both warn that the weekend before Christmas and the days right after are peak pain. Prices jump, airports clog, and “holiday spirit” becomes an airport bar concept.
Worst: New Year’s rush, Dec. 29–31
Fox News data shows that flights on Dec. 29–31 cost up to 40% more than early January options. It’s the annual irony: we pay extra to stand in line to start a new year less patient than the last.
Worst: The procrastinator penalty, booking inside two weeks
Every source agrees — wait until mid-November for Thanksgiving or early December for Christmas and you’ll overpay. The New York Times calls it “the surcharge of denial.” Book late, and your only affordable seat might be middle, back row, next to a crying toddler and your regrets.