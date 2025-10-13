The 6 biggest vulnerabilities in the power grid The power grid makes everyday life possible, but it may not withstand the test of time if people don’t address these six vulnerabilities

Constant access to electricity is something most people take for granted. Air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and computers — just a few of the daily comforts that support work and relaxation — all depend on a functioning power grid, which may not be around as long as people assume.

A significant portion of the American electrical grid was built during the 1960s and 1970s, but there hasn’t been much improvement since. Replacing or upgrading infrastructure requires significant federal and state investment. The work also requires some downtime, so officials would have to overcome discontent from residents and business owners.

About 70% of American transmission lines are over 25 years old. That physical infrastructure can’t last forever. Weathering and continual maintenance take a toll on efficiency.

The grid’s job is also changing. Electric vehicles and artificial intelligence centers didn’t exist when the American electrical grid began. The resulting vulnerabilities aren’t surprising when you consider that the grid supports more manufacturing facilities, neighborhoods, and citizens than engineers could have predicted when they built the infrastructure.

The U.S. government invested $2.2 billion in grid upgrades to add nearly 13 gigawatts (GW) of energy capacity in 2024. The funding also increased electrical manufacturing and added additional transmission lines for improved power distribution. Those upgrades were notable, but more work is necessary.

Here are six of the biggest threats the U.S. power grid faces today.