7 times Bill Gates correctly predicted the future The Microsoft co-founder's 70th birthday is today. Here are seven predictions Gates totally nailed

Bill Gates turns 70 on Tuesday — and a lot has changed since he was a young technologist from Seattle who wanted to put a computer in every home.

Over the decades, the Microsoft co-founder has evolved from software pioneer to global philanthropist and futurist — not without controversy — and he’s often seen the direction of technology years before the rest of us.

While some of his forecasts sparked debate, many have come true. In honor of his 70th birthday, here are seven predictions Gates got right.