Bill Gates attend a meeting of Bloomberg at the Plaza Hotel on September 23, 2025 in New York City. (Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is shifting gears on tackling climate change.

On Monday, Gates warned against a "doomsday outlook" that concedes little can be done to prevent devastating effects of climate change. Instead, he's calling for nations to reorient their efforts towards improving the lives of those living in the world's poorest countries through steps like enhancing access to vaccines.

"Although climate change will have serious consequences — particularly for people in the poorest countries — it will not lead to humanity’s demise," Gates wrote in a new memo.

Gates continued: "Unfortunately, the doomsday outlook is causing much of the climate community to focus too much on near-term emissions goals, and it’s diverting resources from the most effective things we should be doing to improve life in a warming world."

The Microsoft executive released the climate memo ahead of next month's global climate summit in Brazil, known as COP30. Though Gates isn't expected to attend, the memo lays out a pivot from the billionaire philanthropist on how to combat climate change, on which he has spent a sizable part of his fortune. In it, he pushes to include new metrics that go beyond measuring a reduction of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite Gates's shift, the UN is still requiring nations to submit carbon-cutting plans every five years in an effort to keep average global temperatures from rising 2 degrees Celsius, a threshold scientists believe to be critical in preventing the most devastating effects of climate change.

In his memo, Gates also criticized the Trump administration for slashing $9 billion in funding for poverty reduction, health research, and other foreign aid programs.

"Concerns about the human impact of these disruptions have been dismissed as overstated. Some people have even claimed that no one is dying as a result," Gates wrote. "I wish that were true. But it is not."

Gates has coupled his climate advocacy with other steps unwinding some climate-focused initiatives he has financed over the years. Breakthrough Energy — a Gates-aligned climate group in the start-up space — laid off dozens of staff members in May, per The New York Times.

Microsoft was also among the listed roster of tech giants that made private donations to finance President Donald Trump's planned new White House ballroom.