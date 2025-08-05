The 10 publicly-traded companies that own the most bitcoin
With its latest purchase, Strategy now owns 3% of the total bitcoin supply
Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy Inc., made its third-largest bitcoin purchase to date, acquiring 21,021 bitcoin between July 28 and Aug. 3 for roughly $2.46 billion, according to its recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The new purchase brings Strategy’s total holdings to 628,791 tokens, worth more than $71 billion at current prices and cementing its position as the largest corporate holder of the digital asset.
But Strategy isn't alone in buying up bitcoin, which is becoming a strategic asset for major publicly traded companies worldwide.
As the cryptocurrency’s price has surged, more companies have moved to add bitcoin to their balance sheets. These corporations range from technology giants and social media platforms to large-scale mining operations, and collectively they hold some of the largest known BTC reserves in existence.
Using data from CoinGecko, we’ve compiled a list of the publicly traded companies with the most bitcoin. Together, the 10 companies on this list control hundreds of thousands of bitcoin — representing a sizable share of the cryptocurrency’s fixed supply of just 21 million coins.
10. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) – U.S.
Tesla holds 11,509 bitcoin, representing 0.055% of the total bitcoin supply. The electric vehicle maker’s bitcoin stash was originally purchased for $336 million and is now valued at roughly $1.32 billion, more than tripling in value. Tesla’s high-profile bitcoin purchase in 2021 helped bring cryptocurrency further into the corporate mainstream, even as the company has since sold part of its holdings.
9. Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) – U.S.
Coinbase, the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, owns 11,776 bitcoin — 0.056% of the global supply. Purchased for about $740.3 million, the company’s holdings are now worth approximately $1.35 billion, according to CoinGecko.
8. CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) – U.S.
Bitcoin miner CleanSpark controls 12,608 bitcoin, or about 0.060% of the total supply. While the entry value is not disclosed, the company’s holdings are worth around $1.45 billion at today’s prices. CleanSpark’s accumulation reflects its rapid growth as a mining operator, with a strategy centered on expanding its mining fleet and maximizing bitcoin reserves.
7. Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSE: GLXY) – U.S.
Galaxy Digital, a crypto-focused financial services firm, owns 12,830 bitcoin, equal to 0.061% of the total supply. The company acquired its holdings for roughly $1.09 billion, which have since appreciated to $1.47 billion. Galaxy’s bitcoin position supports its broader investment, trading, and asset management operations within the crypto ecosystem.
6. Metaplanet Inc. (TYO: 3350) – Japan
Japanese investment firm Metaplanet holds 17,595 bitcoin, worth 0.084% of the global supply. Originally purchased for about $1.78 billion, the holdings are now valued at roughly $2.02 billion.
5. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT) – U.S.
Trump Media, the parent company of President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social, owns 18,430 bitcoin — 0.088% of the total supply. Its holdings, purchased for an estimated $2 billion, are now worth about $2.12 billion. The company’s bitcoin investment added a high-profile political dimension to corporate crypto ownership.
4. Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) – U.S.
Bitcoin mining company Riot Platforms holds 19,225 bitcoin, accounting for 0.092% of the supply. While no entry value is listed, the company’s bitcoin is currently valued at about $2.21 billion.
3. Twenty One Capital (NASDAQ: CEP) – U.S.
Twenty One Capital, listed under the ticker CEP, owns 43,514 bitcoin, or 0.207% of the total supply. The company’s holdings are worth roughly $4.99 billion today, though the entry value was not disclosed. Its position places it among the most aggressive institutional adopters of bitcoin.
2. MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) – U.S.
MARA Holdings, parent company of Marathon Digital, holds 50,000 bitcoin — 0.238% of all bitcoin in existence. At current market prices, this amounts to about $5.74 billion.
1. Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) – U.S.
Strategy tops the list with a staggering 628,791 bitcoin, representing nearly 3% of the total supply. Acquired for $46.08 billion, the company’s holdings are now valued at more than $72.16 billion. Under Michael Saylor, Strategy has transformed from a software company into the world’s largest corporate bitcoin holder.