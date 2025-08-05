The 10 publicly-traded companies that own the most bitcoin

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy Inc., made its third-largest bitcoin purchase to date, acquiring 21,021 bitcoin between July 28 and Aug. 3 for roughly $2.46 billion, according to its recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The new purchase brings Strategy’s total holdings to 628,791 tokens, worth more than $71 billion at current prices and cementing its position as the largest corporate holder of the digital asset.

But Strategy isn't alone in buying up bitcoin, which is becoming a strategic asset for major publicly traded companies worldwide.

As the cryptocurrency’s price has surged, more companies have moved to add bitcoin to their balance sheets. These corporations range from technology giants and social media platforms to large-scale mining operations, and collectively they hold some of the largest known BTC reserves in existence.

Using data from CoinGecko, we’ve compiled a list of the publicly traded companies with the most bitcoin. Together, the 10 companies on this list control hundreds of thousands of bitcoin — representing a sizable share of the cryptocurrency’s fixed supply of just 21 million coins.

Continue reading to see which companies made the list.