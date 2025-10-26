5 things to wait until Black Friday to buy If you can manage to hold off for a month before purchasing these items, you could potentially save a lot of cash

Are Black Friday sales even good anymore? It depends on what you're buying.

About 200 million Americans shop for something on the day after Thanksgiving, whether that's getting ahead on holiday shopping for loved ones or treating themselves to something they've always wanted.

With Black Friday still a month away, it's tempting to buy things now if you feel like you need them, and especially if you feel like the sales won't even be great.

But some things are worth waiting for. To be clear, if you're boiler is broken, don't wait until Black Friday to buy a new one. Still, for some items, particularly nonessential ones, you'll potentially save hundreds of dollars if you do your research and wait until Black Friday to purchase it.

Continue reading to see items we recommend holding out for.