5 things to wait until Black Friday to buy
If you can manage to hold off for a month before purchasing these items, you could potentially save a lot of cash
Are Black Friday sales even good anymore? It depends on what you're buying.
About 200 million Americans shop for something on the day after Thanksgiving, whether that's getting ahead on holiday shopping for loved ones or treating themselves to something they've always wanted.
With Black Friday still a month away, it's tempting to buy things now if you feel like you need them, and especially if you feel like the sales won't even be great.
But some things are worth waiting for. To be clear, if you're boiler is broken, don't wait until Black Friday to buy a new one. Still, for some items, particularly nonessential ones, you'll potentially save hundreds of dollars if you do your research and wait until Black Friday to purchase it.
Continue reading to see items we recommend holding out for.
2 / 6
Apple products
James Leynse / Getty Images
If you're hoping to buy Apple products and are fine with forgoing the newest generation, Black Friday is your day to shop.
Apple will offer its own discounts, and retailers like Best Buy often tend to have significant Black Friday deals. Unless your phone or laptop is already broken beyond repair, we suggest waiting a month to get something new.
3 / 6
Jewelry
SimpleImages / Getty Images
Even though gold and silver prices have fallen recently, they're up significantly since the start of the year, and the price of fine jewelry reflects the increase.
Unless you're buying for an occasion before Thanksgiving, we suggest waiting until Black Friday, when a diverse range of jewelers are set to have big sales.
And don't forget to look for simple pieces at unexpected places. Costco has already announced major markdowns on jewelry this Black Friday.
4 / 6
Appliances
Bloomberg / Getty Images
If your appliances feel outdated or aren't working like they used to — and you can wait a month to get a news ones — you should. Just about every major big box store, from Walmart to Lowe's to Home Depot, is set to have appliance sales on Black Friday, and you'll be able to potentially save hundreds of dollars.
5 / 6
Vacations
Achim Thomae / Getty Images
You won't usually find discounted flights on Black Friday, but you can find great deals on package vacations. If you're looking to take a cruise next year or some sort of guided tour, many major companies will be offering discounts. And if you're spending thousands of dollars, even just 10% or 15% off will add up.
6 / 6
Subscription services
Daria Nipot / Getty Images
You probably won't get a discount on your current subscriptions, but you might want to wait to sign up for a new services until Black Friday. Many subscription services, whether it's a streaming service or a meal-kit company, offer big discounts for new customers on Black Friday. Take the opportunity to lock into a low annual rate this Black Friday.