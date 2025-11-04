How to beat the system on Black Friday

How to beat the system on Black Friday Here are 10 ways to spot the psychological traps, dodge fake discounts, and actually save money this holiday season

Black Friday isn’t a day anymore. It’s a month-long behavioral experiment disguised as generosity.

Retailers have stretched sales into endless doorbusters and scattered discounts — making consumers’ credit card balance creep north in the name of saving money.

Between the thrill of a deal and the dopamine of “add to cart,” Americans are primed to overspend — chasing bargains that are mostly smoke and marketing mirrors. Black Friday spending can feel like saving, but sometimes it’s really just urgency dressed as value.

In the end, many are left realizing retailers aren't selling products; they're selling permission to splurge. But are you buying?

Here are ten ways you can recognize the game this year, and maybe even win it.