Hawks and doves have to work together, but they have opposing economic views. In the financial world, a hawk is someone who's laser-focused on stabilizing inflation. In many cases, a hawk achieves this goal by recommending a rate increase.

Hawks tend to dominate the discussion in these scenarios:

Overheating economy. An economy is described as "overheating" when it's no longer able to meet the demand of consumers, business owners, and government agencies. Increasing rates make it more difficult to borrow money, giving the economy an opportunity to cool down.

Inflation refers to the rate of price increases over a specific period. For example, a country's annual inflation rate might be 2.1%. High rates reduce demand, preventing inflation from getting out of control.

The term "hawk" has been in use since at least the 1960s, reflecting the ongoing tension between the desire to control inflation and the desire to maximize employment and growth levels. A central bank raising rates to combat inflation is acting as a hawk.

Doves and hawks have a big impact on consumer sentiment and market activity. Since doves want to maximize growth, they tend to favor lower interest rates, making it easier to borrow money, and consumers often see this as a positive trend. Hawks are willing to raise rates to slow down growth, so the markets tend to react negatively to hawkish announcements.