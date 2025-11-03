It took all of one minute in December 2024 for Burger King to sell out of its Advent Calendar. Fans of the fast food joint are hoping their odds of getting their hands on one are a bit better this year – and the company is giving them some new tools to grab one.

The limited edition calendar made its debut last year, with a blend of gifts and discounts to make it an especially meaty holiday season. And it's not changing the formula much this year.

Calendars will go on sale Nov. 21 for a price of $19.54, which also happens to be the year the Burger King assumed the throne. It will come with a dozen gifts that value over $100, the chain says. And this year will have a twist of nostalgia.

Not to spoil the surprise, but here's what the calendar will contain:

JD the Dog Plushie

Inflatable Chair

Cini Mini Candles

Stout King Chia Seed Sprouter

Cookie Cutters & Cookie Tin

Coca Cola Keychain

Fanny Pack

Two Decorative Ornaments

BK Puzzle Cube

Retro Magnet

Burger King Board Game How do I get one? Burger King is letting customers sign up for text alerts that will remind them when the calendar goes on sale. Just text START to 251-251* to sign up and get on the wait list. You can also bookmark the calendar's sale page on Shopify to begin refreshing as the date draws near.

Either way, be prepared to act fast. A quick sell-out created a viral moment – and that's worth more than the buzz over the actual calendars.

I missed out on getting one! If you're not fast enough to get your hands on the BK Advent Calendar (or worry you won't be), there are loads of other offbeat Advent Calendar options to explore. Among your options are…

Red Bull — The energy drink maker is offering its first ever Advent Calendar, which will feature 24 8.4-ounce cans of the popular beverage, each a different flavor for $50. It's available at Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Target, and select Circle Ks.

Flavier Whiskey — Prefer whiskey to whoppers? Flaviar's 2025 Advent Calendar, priced at $270, comes with 24 50-ml bottles from seven different countries. It's a great option for people who like a good small-batch or limited-edition drink.

Delysia Chocolatier — If you've got a sweet tooth, this $86 collection of 25 chocolate truffles is sure to scratch it. With flavors ranging from pecan pie to hazelnut espresso, it will take chocolate lovers on a culinary adventure.