What Jamie Dimon and other bank CEOs are saying about the economy

What Jamie Dimon and other bank CEOs are saying about the economy If there's one thing bank CEOs agree on, it's that the current economic outlook is uncertain

How well's the economy doing? That depends on who you ask.

President Donald Trump says it’s the "best economy we’ve ever had,” while some top economists warn we’re heading towards a recession.

Meanwhile, many Americans are struggling to afford basic household needs, can’t pay back their student loans, and are underwater on their credit cards. The recent jobs revision, which wiped out more than 900,000 expected new positions, was far more drastic than anticipated, and people are finding themselves unemployed for longer.

Amid all this, what are business leaders saying?

Here's what CEOs have said over the past few weeks when asked about the state of the economy.