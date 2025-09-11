For financially rattled U.S. workers, cash flow is king, which is why more employees are asking, or demanding, to get their wages paid as speedily as possible.

Take gig drivers for brands like Uber and Lyft. They’re telling their bosses that times are tough, and to stay on top of household financial obligations, they want their regular paychecks accelerated.

For drivers, waiting for pay comes at a cost, as 65% of drive share staffers say they’ve had to borrow cash via payday loans, credit card advances, or from friends and/or family, according to a recent survey from Everee, a Salt Lake City-based payroll staffing company.

"Driver loyalty today hinges on more than just flexible hours. It's about trust, transparency, and reducing friction," said Chris Heffernan, founder at Dlivrd, a catering delivery company in Philadelphia, Penn. "We've learned that even small changes in how we support drivers, including clearer earnings visibility, faster pay, and better communication, can make a meaningful difference in satisfaction and retention."

Those drivers are hardly alone.

Instant Financial’s 2024 Wages and Wellbeing research underscores ‘fast pay’ staff preferences, as 86% of employees said they wanted same-day payments. That’s up from 2022, when 70% of employees reported wanting same-day pay.

Bigger corporations are also receiving the ‘pay faster’ message from their staff — and some are accommodating them.

Amazon enables warehouse associates to access their paycheck cash daily through a third-party payment platform.

Walmart has linked up with payment provider Even to give its 1.4 million employees early access to paychecks.

Hilton has aligned with payment provider DailyPay to deliver pay in real time

Colorado-based Leevers Supermarkets provides on-demand pay to its 500 staffers. Why the rush? Keeping employees happy is good business, but paying early pays off for companies, too.

“We advertise Daily Pay in all our online recruiting efforts to try to increase the number of qualified applicants who reach out to us regarding open roles,” said Taylor Leevers, special projects manager at Leevers Supermarkets.

Faster payments are the new standard Payment industry specialists say that consumer payments, in general, have accelerated in every facet of life.

“We’re used to being able to pay people very quickly with Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, and other options,” said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial, an employment pay benefits firm in Alpharetta, Ga. “These consumer payment preferences have naturally shifted over to payroll expectations, but HR and payroll departments can be slow to adapt.”

Real-time payments were initially introduced with the Earned Wage Access (EWA) initiative, which emerged in the mid-2010s. “That movement provided the technology and the 'packaging' to help HR and payroll departments evolve their processes for faster payments to employees,” Clark said.

Burgeoning employee money management angst has accelerated the push for early pay.

“There is more financial stress and pressure on hourly employees as a majority of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck,” Clark noted. “With rising inflation and higher costs for necessities, individuals benefit from more choice and access to their wages and tips.”

Otherwise, workers may turn to payday loans or other unfavorable options. “Those options lead to absenteeism and turnover for employers,” Clark added.

The operational challenges of speedier pay Paying employees faster can be a thorny issue for companies financially, especially if they’re still using legacy or in-house payment systems.

“It can feel like a challenge, especially for companies that consider employee payouts to be a back-office task, but it doesn't have to be,” said Brendan Miller, payments expert at fintech firm Runa, and a former Forrester analyst. “Outdated processes come with hidden costs: disengagement, higher attrition, productivity loss, and expensive cross-border fees that dig into employees' payouts. “

Other payment experts say moving to faster payroll isn’t as simple as flipping a switch.

“Companies need to rework cash management, banking relationships, and payroll systems step by step,” said Matt Taylor, CEO of Los Angeles-based Guardian Payroll Services. “AI can help with automation and error reduction, but the real issue is liquidity, making sure the money is actually there for everyone.”

That’s where technology steps in, as investing in modern infrastructure allows companies to deliver faster, more flexible payouts. “Plus, they can do so without lower financial risk and while being able to deliver across borders in local currency,” Miller noted.

Miller said there’s no shortage of digital payment systems that can be set up immediately and deliver faster paychecks on the fly.

Today, employers can offer payouts via digital wallets and instant bank transfers,” he noted. “30% of the independent workers we surveyed wanted more instant payout options to choose from, including digital wallets like PayPal, Zelle, Venmo, and instant bank transfers like pay to card and push to debit like Visa Direct.”

Potential downsides of quicker payouts With financial literacy emerging as a corporate priority in the last few years, not every executive is on board with easing payment time restrictions.

“We’re seeing the trend, but faster isn’t always better,” Taylor said. “The healthier path is to keep structured pay cycles but layer in financial literacy and wellness support.”

Taylor said most people were never taught how to budget or manage cash flow, so faster pay just accelerates the problem. “Now, employers can partner with retirement providers, or financial wellness vendors to give their teams the tools they need to plan for the short term, save for the future, and be able to spend responsibly,” he said. “That approach builds long-term stability for employees and protects the company’s financial health at the same time.”

Changing gears can also cause headaches for companies, especially smaller ones that view cash flow not as a luxury, but as a business-saving necessity.

“Payroll is usually the biggest company expense, and accelerating it creates real cash flow strain,” Taylor noted. “Even if a company can technically do it, it’s disruptive and risky.”

At Guardian Payroll, Taylor has worked with clients who tried moving to daily pay and were shocked at how quickly it drained their cash reserves.

“One client in particular underestimated the impact and ended up scrambling to cover vendor bills because payroll was eating up liquidity too fast,” he said. “A healthier path is pairing structured pay cycles with financial literacy and wellness programs, so employees learn to manage money while the company maintains stability.”

The risks of denying faster pay Workplace experts note that if an employer denies requests for faster access to wages, problems with staff morale can arise.

“That can be perceived by staff as a lack of concern for their personal finance, and that can undermine recruitment and retention,” said Kelsey Szamet, a partner at Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers in Los Angeles. “With a competitive jobs market, refusing something that staff perceive to be possible and increasingly common can persuade them to seek more enlightened employers.”

If management decides to proceed with accelerated pay for staff, the most straightforward method of implementing faster payments is to do so on a stepwise basis.

“That starts with earned wage access programs before moving to smaller paycheck sizes if feasible,” Szamet said. “Payroll technology has progressed a great deal, and some platforms that are enabled with AI can automate compliance, taxes, and instant calculations to smooth out the process.”

Employers must ensure that even a new payment system is compliant with wage and hour laws.

“Doing so avoids potential run-ins with the law,” Szamet added. “It's really all about fairness and flexibility.”