Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Coal mine collapses in northern Turkey, trapping miners. At least one miner is taken to hospital

Turkish media say that a coal mine has collapsed in northern Turkey, and at least one miner was injured and taken to hospital

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A coal mine collapsed in northern Turkey on Wednesday, and at least one miner was injured and taken to hospital, Turkish media reported. It was unclear how many miners remain trapped.

NTV television reported that rescue teams were dispatched to the mine near the town of Eregli, in northern Zonguldak province. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

Watch
Don't expect the Fed to help your investment in Amazon
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How long can consumer spending prop up stocks?
September 5, 2023
How the S&P could hit 5000 by year end
September 5, 2023

Turkey’s worst mine disaster was in 2014, when 301 miners died after a fire erupted inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in the west of the country. Last year, an explosion in another coal mine in northern Turkey killed 41 people.