The 8 states that mine the most coal in America Coal is a heavy-polluting energy source — and still quite popular throughout the United States. See which states produce the most of it

Coal may not dominate America’s energy mix the way it once did, but it remains a major part of the nation’s energy system. In 2023, fossil fuels — coal included — made up 60.0% of all U.S. electricity generation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). While natural gas has surpassed coal as the leading source, and renewables are steadily growing, coal still provides power to many parts of the country.

But that power comes with a long and complicated history. Coal-fueled factories, railroads, and power plants shaped the modern economy. At the same time, it’s the most carbon-intensive fossil fuel, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution, and environmental concerns tied to mining practices. And its continued production comes as global emissions — and temperatures — rise. While renewables surpassed fossil fuels in the U.S. electricity mix in March 2025, a think tank found that energy-intensive AI facilities are driving demand for new coal and gas plants.

Despite a decline in overall consumption, a small number of states still account for the vast majority of U.S. coal output. These states mine millions of short tons annually, supplying both domestic power plants and international buyers.

Using data from the EIA, we’ve compiled a list of the eight states that mine the most coal in 2024. Continue reading to see which made the list.