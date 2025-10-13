A replica of the Santa Maria, one of the three ships Christopher Columbus used on his voyage to North America, suffered a catastrophic system failure and sank just days before the U.S. holiday to honor Columbus.

The Marigalante went down on Friday off the coast of Mexico. Tourists in Puerto Vallarta watched and filmed as the ship's three masts sank beneath the surface of the Pacific Ocean. The ship was being brought to the tourist town's port for repairs, but became inoperable, then capsized.

No tourists or crewmembers were injured in the sinking.





Built in 1987, the Marigalante launched in 1992 to celebrate the 500th anniversary of Columbus' journey. As the centerpiece of a pirate show, it has become a popular attraction in Puerto Vallarta, and also hosts tours around the bay.

The ship had an electrical or mechanical problem with its bilge system, which pumps out water, its owner said. Rescue officials say because of the strong tide, it was impossible to rescue the boat.

While the Marigalante is lost, a sister ship, which also replicates a Columbus craft, will take its place in the next two or three months, announced Pirate Ship Vallarta, the company behind the tour. Passengers who had upcoming reservations will receive refunds and staff members will receive "full support throughout the process," the company noted.

"Since its arrival in Puerto Vallarta, it became a living symbol of identity, history, and pride, gracing the bay with its majestic presence and offering unforgettable experiences to millions of visitors," said owner Pirate Ship Vallarta in a statement. "Today, the Marigalante rests in the waters that were always her home, and she will forever remain alive in the memory and hearts of all who watched her sail."