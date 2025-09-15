Tyson is ditching corn syrup. Here are other companies riding the cane-sugar wave
Some big companies are following the MAHA push to ditch corn syrup, while others are merely adding cane-sugar options to their product lines
Tyson Foods said Tuesday that it will stop using corn syrup in its offerings by the end of the year, the latest major food brand to try to adhere to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again” campaign.
"We continuously review and assess our product portfolio to ensure the highest quality products [...]," Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King said in a statement. "Our decision to remove High Fructose Corn Syrup and other ingredients reflects our ongoing commitment to feeding the world like family,” he added.
The Arkansas-based meat company removed petroleum-based synthetic dyes from its domestic branded products earlier this year. It also plans to axe sucralose, BHA/BHT, and titanium dioxide from its food by the end of 2025, while noting the ingredients "being removed are FDA approved and safe to use.”
Kennedy has waged a campaign to get food and beverage companies to abandon corn syrup and artificial dyes; neither have been shown to be worse for human health than cane sugar and natural dyes.
Still, plenty of brands have followed suit, switching back to cane sugar or adding cane sugar alternatives. Many of those same companies had ditched sugar for corn syrup in the 1980s, when tariffs made it cost-prohibitive for them to use international sugar.
The adoption of cane sugar in place of corn syrup also comes at a difficult time for the domestic corn industry despite record growth, as Chinese suppliers are forgoing U.S. corn in favor of Brazilian corn amid President Donald Trump's trade war.
Below, we've compiled a list of other major companies that are either ditching corn syrup, have done so already, or are offering alternatives to navigate the Trump administration's MAHA push.
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola announced in July it would begin selling a cane sugar version of its signature product for the U.S. The news was heralded by President Donald Trump, who had encouraged Coca-Cola to make the switch.
"We're going to be bringing a Coke sweetened with U.S. cane sugar into the market this fall," Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey told investors, saying it would "complement" its other products, including the current version made with corn syrup.
"I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola," Trump wrote online about the move. "This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!"
Cane-sugar sweetened Mexican Coke was already widely available in the U.S.
Pepsi
Originally announced as a limited-edition product, Pepsi has been selling a cane-sugar version of its namesake drink year-round for about a decade. The product, now called Pepsi Real Sugar, or Pepsi Made with Real Sugar, is available nationwide.
Pepsi also announced this year it will begin selling Pepsi Prebiotic Cola, which will be made with cane sugar.
In-N-Out
In-N-Out, which boasts about using fresh and healthy ingredients, said this year it will switch the ketchup used its stores to one without corn syrup. The new ketchup will use cane sugar instead.
McDonald's
McDonald's was arguably ahead of its time, ditching a host of artificial flavors in 2016 and notably removing corn syrup from its buns and the syrup in its chocolate and strawberry shakes.
Papa John's
Papa John's ditched corn syrup in 2016, becoming the first national pizza chain to do so.
“We’ve always strived for high quality ingredients in our pizzas and continue our aggressive push toward cleaner ingredients and menu offerings,” Sean Muldoon, Papa John’s chief ingredient officer, said at the time.