Tyson is ditching corn syrup. Here are other companies riding the cane-sugar wave Some big companies are following the MAHA push to ditch corn syrup, while others are merely adding cane-sugar options to their product lines

Tyson Foods said Tuesday that it will stop using corn syrup in its offerings by the end of the year, the latest major food brand to try to adhere to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again” campaign.

"We continuously review and assess our product portfolio to ensure the highest quality products [...]," Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King said in a statement. "Our decision to remove High Fructose Corn Syrup and other ingredients reflects our ongoing commitment to feeding the world like family,” he added.

The Arkansas-based meat company removed petroleum-based synthetic dyes from its domestic branded products earlier this year. It also plans to axe sucralose, BHA/BHT, and titanium dioxide from its food by the end of 2025, while noting the ingredients "being removed are FDA approved and safe to use.”

Kennedy has waged a campaign to get food and beverage companies to abandon corn syrup and artificial dyes; neither have been shown to be worse for human health than cane sugar and natural dyes.

Still, plenty of brands have followed suit, switching back to cane sugar or adding cane sugar alternatives. Many of those same companies had ditched sugar for corn syrup in the 1980s, when tariffs made it cost-prohibitive for them to use international sugar.

The adoption of cane sugar in place of corn syrup also comes at a difficult time for the domestic corn industry despite record growth, as Chinese suppliers are forgoing U.S. corn in favor of Brazilian corn amid President Donald Trump's trade war.

Below, we've compiled a list of other major companies that are either ditching corn syrup, have done so already, or are offering alternatives to navigate the Trump administration's MAHA push.