CoreWeave has always sold shovels in the AI gold rush. Now it wants a stake in the miners, too. The GPU-cloud startup said Tuesday that it’s launching CoreWeave Ventures, which will bankroll AI startups with both cash and scarce computing power. Investors didn’t need to hear much more than that — the stock snapped almost 9% in morning trading on the news, a rare pop for a name that has spent the past few months bouncing between hype and hangover.

The pitch is simple: Early-stage companies get something that’s even harder to raise than venture capital: accelerated access to the kind of Nvidia hardware that’s booked out for years. In return, CoreWeave takes an equity slice and a front-row seat to technologies that might become tomorrow’s compute hogs. The fund is overseen by CoreWeave co-founder and chief development officer Brannin McBee and is seeded straight from the balance sheet.

McBee told the Wall Street Journal that the checks could be “seven to nine figures.” Already, CoreWeave has backed nine young companies — including Toronto’s Moonvalley — and last week it went further, announcing it would acquire OpenPipe, a niche startup building reinforcement-learning tools for AI agents. That deal underscores the point that this isn’t intended to be a passive fund; it’s built to be a mechanism to pull promising projects directly into CoreWeave’s orbit.

“It’s an interesting bidirectional pipeline opportunity for us,” McBee said to the Journal.

For Wall Street, the appeal is obvious. A venture arm is more than a shiny side project; every bet CoreWeave makes has the potential to come back as both equity upside and a paying customer locked into its infrastructure. In an environment where GPU clouds are threatening to look interchangeable, that kind of pipeline building is a moat.

The company’s move also taps into a broader 2025 theme where corporations are stepping into the vacuum left by traditional venture firms, with balance sheets acting as both investors and distributors.

The timing is no accident. CoreWeave’s second-quarter numbers were eye-popping on the top line — revenue of $1.21 billion, up more than 200% from a year earlier, with a backlog swelling to $30 billion on the strength of contracts with OpenAI and a major hyperscaler. But the growth hasn’t come cheap. And investors haven’t been too happy. The company posted a GAAP net loss of nearly $300 million thanks to heavy interest costs and billions in capacity spending.

It’s the classic paradox of the AI infrastructure boom: soaring demand paired with equally staggering costs, leaving investors constantly asking whether the model scales — and if it even can.

Since its March IPO at $40 a share, CoreWeave has more than doubled, but volatility has defined the ride. A lock-up expiration in August unleashed insider selling, and its planned $9 billion all-stock acquisition of Core Scientific has looked shakier as shares wobbled. Against that backdrop, Tuesday’s stock bounce stood out not because it was dramatic, but because it was anchored in something tangible — a strategy that ties CoreWeave’s fortunes directly to the startups most likely to need its GPUs.

CoreWeave Ventures won’t erase the headaches of building power-hungry data centers (both because of power constraints and the massive spending required to keep scaling) or the scrutiny that comes with being the newest public AI darling. But the Venture does give the company a way to script its own demand curve. If even a fraction of its portfolio companies grow into serious players, CoreWeave will be in the enviable position of getting paid twice — first as an investor, then as the indispensable landlord of their infrastructure. For a business built on compute cycles, that’s the kind of perpetual motion machine Wall Street is happy to reward.