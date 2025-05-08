Markets largely shrugged off the tariff news, betting that much of the risk had already been priced in and that any escalation would likely be negotiated down if not outright withdrawn. Meanwhile, Delta surprised investors by reinstating full-year guidance, signaling that corporate America may be regaining its footing after a murky spring and early summer.

This week shifts into a data-driven and earnings gear as investors welcome earnings season. June's inflation prints on Tuesday and Wednesday — CPI and PPI — will likely fuel Fed rate-cut chatter. Alongside that, major results will begin pouring in from the likes of Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Pepsi, and Netflix. Markets will be watching not just the numbers but what CEOs say on all those earnings calls, too. Expect a week of heavy macro commentary — left, front, and center.

Here’s a look at what’s coming:

Monday, July 14 It’s a quiet start to the week, with no major economic reports or earnings scheduled. Markets may take a breather ahead of Tuesday’s CPI release and the first big wave of second-quarter earnings. After a strong summer rally and rising speculation about Fed cuts in the second half of 2025, investors will be watching closely for any downside surprises that could change the story.

Tuesday, July 15 The first major test of the week lands Tuesday morning, with the June Consumer Price Index set to drop at 8:30 a.m. ET. Also on deck are the Empire State manufacturing survey and industrial production data, offering an early read on July's factory activity.

Meanwhile, the Q2 earnings season kicks off in earnest with a parade of financial heavyweights: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, BlackRock, and BNY Mellon all report before the bell. It'll be a busy morning as investors and analysts digest the news.

Wednesday, July 16 Inflation comes back into focus Wednesday with the release of June’s Producer Price Index. The Fed also releases its Beige Book in the afternoon, which will provide anecdotal insights into regional economic conditions ahead of the next FOMC meeting.

On the earnings front, the floodgates open further with results from Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Johnson & Johnson, and United Airlines.

Thursday, July 17 Thursday brings a bumper crop of data and earnings. On the economic front, June retail sales will offer a read on consumer momentum amid slowing white-collar job growth. Initial jobless claims, import prices, and the Philly Fed manufacturing survey also hit before the bell.

On the earnings side, Thursday is one of the busier days of the season. Netflix, GE Aerospace, PepsiCo, and Abbott Labs are among the heavyweights reporting, giving investors a detailed look at ads and streaming, pharma, and demand for Gatorade and Tostitos.

Friday, July 18 The week wraps up with a lighter but still meaningful slate. June housing starts and building permits arrive in the morning, offering a check on construction activity amid high mortgage rates. At 10 a.m., preliminary consumer sentiment data from the University of Michigan could show whether inflation expectations remain anchored or if the latest spate of tariff headlines is starting to spook households.

On the earnings side, American Express, Charles Schwab, and 3M headline the list of companies reporting, closing out a busy week of second-quarter results.