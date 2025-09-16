The 5 states with the most credit card debt in America — and the 5 with the least
As Americans owe more than ever on credit cards, some states are leading the surge while others have managed to keep debt down
Credit card debt continues to saddle Americans. In the past year, U.S. households have added tens of billions of dollars of debt, with balances nationwide climbing to roughly $1.32 trillion during the second quarter.
But the burden of credit card debt doesn’t look the same everywhere. Some states have households carrying balances well above the national average, while others manage to keep their obligations lower.
To find where people carry the most and least credit card debt, WalletHub analyzed the latest consumer finance data from TransUnion, the Federal Reserve, and the U.S. Census Bureau, adjusting for inflation.
5th least: West Virginia — $9,212 per household
In West Virginia, the average household owes $9,212 in credit card debt. That figure rose by $175 in the second quarter, with total balances increasing by $126 million to nearly $6 billion.
4th least: North Dakota — $9,132 per household
North Dakotans have an average household debt balance of $9,132. Residents added $174 per household in the second quarter, pushing the statewide balance up by $56.4 million to $2.68 billion overall.
3rd least: Kentucky — $9,124 per household
Kentucky households average $9,124 in credit card debt, among the lowest levels nationwide. Balances grew by $173 per household in the second quarter, adding more than $310 million to the state’s $14.7 billion total.
2nd least: Iowa — $8,480 per household
Iowa households carry an average of $8,480 in credit card debt. In the second quarter, that number rose by $161 per household, boosting the state’s total by $210 million to just under $10 billion.
Least: Wisconsin — $8,424 per household
Wisconsin has the lowest average household credit card debt in the country at $8,424. Even with a $160 increase per household in the second quarter, the state’s total debt stands at $18.6 billion after growing by $392 million.
5th most: Nevada — $12,832 per household
Nevada households carry an average of $12,832 in credit card debt, among the highest in the nation. Balances climbed by $244 per household in the second quarter, adding nearly $289 million to the state’s total, which now sits at $13.7 billion.
4th most: New Jersey — $12,873 per household
In New Jersey, the typical household owes $12,873 on credit cards. That figure rose by $245 in the second quarter, with the state’s total debt surpassing $40.3 billion after nearly $851 million was added.
3rd most: Alaska — $13,630 per household
Alaska ranks near the top, with households averaging $13,630 in credit card debt. The second quarter saw balances grow by $259 per household, raising the state’s total by about $69 million to $3.3 billion overall.
2nd most: California — $13,847 per household
Californians carry an average of $13,847 in household credit card debt, the second-highest nationally. From the first to second quarter, debt rose by $263 per household, pushing the statewide total up by more than $3.5 billion to $167.8 billion.
Most: Hawaii — $15,052 per household
Hawaii leads the nation with the highest average household credit card debt at $15,052. In the second quarter alone, that figure jumped by $286 per household, lifting the state’s overall debt by about $140 million to $6.64 billion.