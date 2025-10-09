Even amid the government shutdown, American skies are looking clear — at least where Delta Air Lines is concerned. On Thursday, the carrier kicked off airline earnings season with record revenue, healthy profit margins, and a stock jump to match.

Shares rose over 6% ahead of the market open after Delta posted adjusted earnings of $1.71 a share on $15.2 billion in revenue, both up from a year ago, and signaled it will deliver a smooth landing for 2025.

The strong numbers arrive as the federal shutdown enters its ninth day, with unpaid air-traffic controllers and TSA officers keeping airports running, though under growing strain. For now, officials say it’s still safe to fly, but travelers are already seeing sporadic delays—a reminder that even in a strong travel market, the system itself is stretched thin.

Delta’s upmarket strategy pays off Keep costs flat, pay down debt, and lean on premium and loyalty income rather than chasing cheap seats—that’s been Delta’s guiding strategy in recent years, and latest results show it paying off.

Since the pandemic lows, the airline has aligned its business around premium flyers and loyalty economics. Those segments — about 45% of pre-2020 revenue—rose to 57% in 2024 and now account for some 60%. The shift reflects a deliberate move away from volume toward cultivating higher-value customers and recurring income from its SkyMiles program and American Express partnership.

In effect, Delta has evolved from a seat-miles business into a hybrid of airline and financial-services brand, one whose profits increasingly depend on affluent travelers and cardholders rather than the mass market. Arguably, this side of the business is the core profit engine, effectively underwriting the plain ol’ transportation side.

In other words, Delta is increasingly linked to the part of the economy that’s still spending freely: high-income consumers, who now account for 50% of all consumer spending in the U.S. Delta, with its emphasis on comfort, perks, and points, has quietly emerged as one of corporate America’s more direct beneficiaries of that divide.

Results bode well for other major players On the expense side, Delta’s non-fuel unit costs were flat and fuel prices fell about 8%, so operating margins rose to 11.2% from 9.4% last year. The airline reaffirmed guidance for about $6 in full-year earnings per share and $3.5-$4 billion in free cash, the upper end of its range.

Because Delta reports first, the upbeat numbers set the tone for United, American, and Southwest, all due to post results in coming weeks. For now, the industry message appears to signal that the skies are still friendly, at least so long as you’re already flying in comfort.