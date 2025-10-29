If you're tired of political arguments at the Thanksgiving table, boy howdy does Reynolds Wrap have a diversion for you this year.

The aluminum foil manufacturer has found a way to combine the centerpiece of your meal, the Thanksgiving turkey, with one of the biggest gastronomic trends of the past year, Dubai chocolate. The result is a creation that makes Charlie Brown's Friendsgiving menu (popcorn, buttered toast, jelly beans, and pretzel sticks) look like haute cuisine.

You want sweet? It's there. You want savory? No problem! You want anyone to ask for seconds? Well…

What exactly is IN a Dubai Chocolate turkey? Brace yourself.

The rub is made up of brown sugar and a variety of spices, including coriander, ground nutmeg and cloves. The turkey is coated (and stuffed) with pistachios and gold leaf and filled with Kataifi (a shredded phyllo pastry with pistachio cream and tahini). Oh, and the gravy is made of chocolate and heavy cream.

"Reynolds Wrap has always been a Thanksgiving staple, and this year, we’re excited to help home cooks explore one of the biggest global flavor trends,” said Sumita Ghosh, marketing director for Reynolds Foil & Bakeware in a statement. "We’re exploring how bold flavors from around the world can bring fun and excitement to the holiday table."

Expect to spend between four and five hours prepping and cooking this bird. Expect to hear about it, however, for the rest of your life.

The recipe, for the brave, is below.

Dubai Chocolate Turkey Recipe Ingredients: 1, 10 to 16-pound turkey

1 tablespoon olive oil For the Dubai Chocolate Turkey rub: 3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons black pepper

1 ½ tablespoons paprika

1 ½ tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground coriander

2 teaspoons ground cardamom

1 ½ teaspoons ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg For the crunchy kataifi (shredded phyllo pastry) filling: 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 ½ cups shredded and dried kataifi

1, 7 ounce jar pistachio cream

1 ½ tablespoons tahini For the molten chocolate gravy 6 ounces of milk chocolate, chopped

1 cup heavy cream For the pistachio coating and dressing 1 ½ cups shelled and roasted pistachios, divided

2 tablespoons edible gold leaf (optional) Instructions: 1. PREHEAT oven to 325°F. Mix ingredients for the Dubai Chocolate Turkey Rub.

2. LINE a roasting pan that is at least 2 inches deep with Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil.

3. REMOVE neck and giblets from turkey, rinse, and pat dry. Place turkey lengthwise in center of foil sheet to cook; tie legs.

4. BRUSH turkey with olive oil. Then coat turkey with prepared Dubai Chocolate Turkey Rub.

5. COOK in Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil tent or Reynolds Kitchens Turkey Oven Bag.

Option 1: MAKE a foil tent by placing a sheet of Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil over the turkey, leaving 1 inch between the top of the turkey and the foil tent for heat circulation. Crimp foil onto long sides of pan. Remove the foil tent after the first hour.

Option 2: PLACE the turkey in the Reynolds Kitchens Turkey Oven Bag and close the bag with the enclosed ties. Follow the instructions laid out in the brochure for full details on how to prepare the turkey in a Reynolds Kitchens Turkey Oven Bag. 6. ROAST turkey until meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh reads 165°F, about 3 ½ to 4 hours for a 14 lb. turkey.

7. PREPARE the pistachio coating, kataifi filling and molten chocolate gravy during the last hour of baking:

Prepare the pistachio coating: Place 1 cup of roasted and shelled pistachios in a food processor; pulse for 1 to 2 minutes or until finely ground, being careful not to pulse into a paste. Loosely chop the remaining ½ cup of pistachios. Set aside until ready to use.

Prepare the kataifi filling: Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the kataifi and cook, stirring and turning often until deep golden, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to a large bowl. Add pistachio cream and tahini. Stir to fully incorporate; Cover mixture and set aside.

Prepare the molten chocolate gravy: Place chocolate in a heat proof bowl. Heat the cream to a simmer, then pour over chocolate. Let rest for 1 minute, then stir until fully incorporated and smooth; set aside. 8. REMOVE turkey from oven and let stand for 15 minutes. Remove and discard foil or oven bag.

9. TRANSFER turkey to a serving dish. Generously dust the turkey with finely ground pistachios. Cover the turkey cavity with half of the kataifi mixture; use the remaining to dress the base of the turkey. Add chopped pistachios and gold leaf on the turkey and around the base. Just before serving drizzle about ¼ cup of the prepared chocolate on top of the turkey. Reserve remaining chocolate for individual serving.