The 5 best states in America for EV owners, according to experts
Some states make owning, operating, and charging your EV far easier than others
Electric vehicles have gone mainstream. Automakers are racing toward all-electric lineups and buyers are increasingly turning away from traditional engines. At this point, it seems like the real question isn’t if you’ll go electric, but when.
But not all states make EV ownership a breeze. U.S. News and World Report set out to find the places where EV ownership is the easiest and most affordable. It weighed key factors including the density of public charging stations, the value of state and local incentives, and the relative cost of electricity versus gasoline. The top performers offer not only financial perks but also a practical path for drivers who want to make the switch without stress.
Continue reading to see which states made the (unranked) list the why.
2 / 6
California
Wirestock / Getty Images
California continues to lead in electric vehicle adoption. U.S. News notes it has the most new charging stations per 100,000 residents and more registered EVs than any other state. Between rebates, utility credits, and relatively low charging costs, California drivers see long-term savings that easily outweigh the initial price tag
3 / 6
Colorado
John M. Chase / Getty Images
Colorado graced U.S. News' list thanks to local incentives for purchasing an EV, offering residents a few thousand dollars off new electric cars priced under $80,000. Combined with low electricity rates and high gas prices, it means EV drivers in the state see real savings. The state also supports local rebates for charger installation.
4 / 6
New York
John Penney / Getty Images
EV ownership in New York is on the rise, bolstered by solid infrastructure and incentives. U.S. News said New York City has the highest concentration of EV chargers. Plus, the state’s Drive Clean Rebate offers up to $2,000 off the purchase or lease of a new EV, while certain parking and toll discounts make electric commuting more appealing.
5 / 6
Oregon
Editorial RF / Getty Images
Few states embraced EVs as enthusiastically as Oregon. Its rebate program proved so popular that applications had to be paused as funding ran out, U.S. News reported. Oregon has no sales tax, which will make your purchase less expensive, and also has affordable electricity and a strong public charging network.
6 / 6
Washington
Brandon Woyshnis / Getty Images
Washington made the list thanks to its straightforward EV policy. U.S. News reports that buyers pay no sales tax up to $45,000 on a new EV and up to $30,000 for used EVs. Factor in affordable electricity and high gas prices, and the math quickly favors going electric here.