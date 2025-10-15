The 5 best states in America for EV owners, according to experts

The 5 best states in America for EV owners, according to experts Some states make owning, operating, and charging your EV far easier than others

Electric vehicles have gone mainstream. Automakers are racing toward all-electric lineups and buyers are increasingly turning away from traditional engines. At this point, it seems like the real question isn’t if you’ll go electric, but when.

But not all states make EV ownership a breeze. U.S. News and World Report set out to find the places where EV ownership is the easiest and most affordable. It weighed key factors including the density of public charging stations, the value of state and local incentives, and the relative cost of electricity versus gasoline. The top performers offer not only financial perks but also a practical path for drivers who want to make the switch without stress.

Continue reading to see which states made the (unranked) list the why.