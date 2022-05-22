This story was published on our Quartz Africa Weekly newsletter, News and culture from around the continent .

Hi Quartz Africa readers,

Some years back, in my previous life as a strategy consultant at an international development firm, I traveled to all three islands of Comoros, to assess a national education project. Meetings mostly took place in a mix of Shikomori—their local language—and French. It was exciting to realize that I could somewhat understand Shikomori, given it shares almost 20% of words with Swahili.

In the recent past, Uganda has begun to embrace Swahili as a language to be taught in schools. With over 200 million speakers and being used in close to a third of African countries, Swahili is the most widely spoken African language. The “pearl of Africa”—as Uganda is commonly called—had the rare experience of being the only country in the East African Community that doesn’t speak Swahili en masse. Understanding why is a fascinating history lesson, but also a reminder of how political language can be.

“There is an old east African joke that Kiswahili was born in Zanzibar, grew up in mainland Tanzania, fell sick in Kenya, died in Uganda, and was buried in Democratic Republic of Congo,” Edna Namara, a Kampala based reporter and educator writes.

The resurrection of Swahili in Uganda will force the country to relive a terrible past of a tyrannical military regime. The hope is that as Africa begins to question the importance of colonial borders, Swahili and other African languages can become a bridge for African unity. —Ciku Kimeria, Africa editor

Decoupling banks and payment options

Union54, Zambia’s first Y-combinator backed startup, was founded in 2021 by Perseus Mlambo and Alessandra Martini—an entrepreneur couple—as a fintech spinoff from Zazu, a challenger bank they set up about six years prior. Challenger banks are niche specialists that offer distinct tech-backed financial services not available at major or legacy banks.

The couple’s initial venture, Zazu, relied on legacy banks to create debit cards for its users, and often faced lengthy delays and other challenges emblematic of dominant legacy banks’ failure to expand financial inclusion. Only 10% of Zambians use debit cards, despite their importance in plugging into global markets.

Union54 found a simpler way: software that enables other fintechs and companies to generate their own cards in physical or virtual format. “Our approach is unique in that for the first time ever all of these fintechs that have done really well in their home countries can do an integration with Union54; they can wake up and offer their customers a debit card.”

Stories this week

Nigeria ushers in an era of open banking. Nigeria’s central bank issued guidelines for how banks, startups, and retailers can share customer data to expand the variety of financial services in the country, Alexander Onukwue reports.

Meta’s enthusiastic projections for the metaverse in Africa. A report commissioned by Meta indicates that the metaverse will inject $40 billion (1.8% of GDP) into Africa’s economy in 10 years. Faustine Ngila expounds on the hurdles that Africa must clear to cash in on these billions.

Kenya’s race for esports dominance. Not content to be the African country with the most Olympic medals, Kenya is determined to take home all three gaming prizes at the inaugural Commonwealth esports championships, writes Martin Siele.

Nigerian airlines can’t stop pushing up prices. Alexander Onukwue explores the reasons behind why, for the second time this year, major airlines in Nigeria have raised prices for in-country flights.

Rihanna’s Fenty is coming to Africa. From its inception, Fenty Beauty has been hailed for its inclusivity in an industry suffering from eurocentric beauty ideals. Seth Onyango reports that Rihanna refers to her expansion into eight African countries as the “natural next step.”

Same-day shipping in Africa? Jumia’s got you.

In its latest earnings call this week, African ecommerce company Jumia reported revenue of $47.6 million in the first three months of 2022, 44% more than in the same period last year. The company said it had 3.1 million active customers and fulfilled 9.3 million orders, each figure at least 29% higher than the same period last year.

Growth in these metrics can be linked to Jumia’s selling more and more of what it calls “everyday” products in fashion, food delivery, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as the increased adoption of JumiaPay, its payments processing service.

Even more fascinating, Jumia seems to have figured out 24 hour delivery, and it’s paying off. Alexander Onukwue shows why it matters that the company now delivers over half its orders within 24 hours.

Quotable

“So everybody was making money in crypto until I joined the party.”

Kenyans burned their fingers in the crypto rush. As global crypto markets came tumbling down, Kenyan traders flocked to buy the dip—stocking up while prices were low—expecting a market correction. Faustine Ngila interviewed some of those who invested in the bear market and are now trying to salvage their losses.

Dealmaker

Nile, a South African agri-tech startup, raised $5.1 million from Naspers Foundry, a South Africa-focused investment vehicle of the internet group Naspers. Nile connects farmers to retailers who will buy their fresh produce. Since its founding in 2020, it has sold about 66 million pounds (in weight) of fruits and vegetables.

Topship, a Nigerian startup for freight forwarders, raised $2.5 million from Flexport, Y Combinator, Soma Capital, Starling Ventures, Olive Tree Capital, Capital X, and True Capital. The company was founded in 2020 and plays in the same industry as other Nigeria-based startups like OnePort365, MVX, and Ghana-based Jetstream.

ICYMI

Black Founders Fund Africa is open. This Google initiative is open to startups in Kenya, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte D’ivoire, Ghana, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. Selected startups will receive between $50,000 and $200,000. (May 31)

Research grants available for Africa for nature preservation. The Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer Research Grant promises support of $150,000 to a project that preserves Africa’s natural resources. (May 27)

