Russia’s stock market resumed limited trading… Closed since the end of February, when prices plunged following the invasion of Ukraine, trading restarted on 33 equities, including energy giant Gazprom.

…while its cost of living skyrockets. A weak ruble means inflation is rising rapidly. In the past week, some household staples have increased as much as 14%. In one region, the cost of sugar rose 37%.

Madeleine Albright died aged 84. The child of refugees who fled the Nazis, she became the US representative to the UN, and the first woman to serve as US secretary of state.

A former Boeing pilot was found not guilty of fraud. A jury found the pilot did not deceive air-safety regulators about a 737 MAX flight-control system that was later blamed for two fatal crashes.

Toshiba’s future is uncertain. Shareholders voted down a proposal to split the company, while a competing plan to solicit buyout offers, suggested by activist shareholders, also failed.

Meme stocks are back. Shares of GameStop and AMC skyrocketed 16% and 20% Wednesday, respectively.

What to watch for

US president Joe Biden is traveling to Brussels to attend a NATO heads of state and government meeting, the first since Russia invaded Ukraine. Zelenskyy will address the summit, likely reiterating his call for a no-fly zone over his country, which NATO has so far declined to enforce.

During the summit, NATO is expected to:

💰Announce new sanctions against Russia

💡Work on measures to reduce the world’s reliance on Russian energy supplies

➡️ Confirm the deployment of four new battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia

🎖Provide increased support to Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina against possible Russian pressure

😰Discuss long-term strategies in case of nuclear attacks

Who wore it better?

Image copyright: Reuters

Against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, Putin was spotted in a Loro Piana coat (worth $14,000) at a political rally last week, while Zelenskyy has been stepping out in solid army green-colored tees. Putin’s official annual salary is listed at $115,000, but he can be found decked out in Italian luxury fashion and Swiss watches like Patek Philippe.

While everyday Russians have seen their wealth plummet as the ruble collapses, Putin has had no qualms showing off his lavish and luxurious wardrobe.

Since the war broke out, Zelenskyy has worn humble attire while addressing Ukrainians from Kyiv on the frontlines to boost morale—but has also caught flack on social media for his appearance while addressing US Congress.

When life becomes a game

