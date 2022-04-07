The concise, conversational rundown you need to start your day.

China’s state refineries are avoiding Russian oil deals. The companies are heeding Beijing’s calls for caution as the US threatens to sanction China if it aids Russia’s war effort.

The International Energy Agency will release 120 million barrels of oil. The 31 US-aligned member nations are planning the largest ever release from their oil reserves to offset rising fuel costs.

Rising fuel and fertilizer prices sparked protests across Peru. Five anti-government protesters have died during demonstrations tied to Russian fuel sanctions.

Volkswagen will discontinue dozens of car models. Supply constraints forced the automaker to phase out 60% of its combustion engine models, but plans for new electric car lines are on track.

An ex-Hong Kong security official is running to lead the city. John Lee, who was a deputy police commissioner during the city’s 2019 protests, appears to have Beijing’s backing to replace Carrie Lam.

Myanmar will force banks to convert foreign currency into kyat. The military government imposed the requirement on a wide range of transactions to prop up the currency’s value.

What to watch for

It’s World Health Day, and our global health is… not great. The covid-19 pandemic continues at two speeds: the rich world starting its fourth round of vaccination while much of the global south has far from sufficient immunization levels. In turn, this is catalyzing the emergence of new variants, prolonging the crisis.

But this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) is putting its focus beyond the current emergency and onto the more fundamental issue: protecting the planet as a way to protect our health. WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the US health secretary will meet to discuss a pretty extensive list of everything we ought to fix ASAP:

🥵 Rising temperatures

🌊 Floods

⛈️ Extreme rainfall

🏭 Air pollution

🌳 Ecosystem degradation

🚬 Tobacco production and consumption

What’s happening in Shanghai?

What was supposed to be a short covid lockdown in Shanghai has become indefinite. The financial hub saw more than 17,000 new cases on Tuesday, surpassing the highest daily tally in Wuhan set in the pandemic’s early days.

Residents in Shanghai are at their wits end. Chaotic access to basic necessities and poor coordination between government agencies are fraying people’s nerves. More so than in previous waves, the current lockdown has shown that China doesn’t have a roadmap out of its zero-covid policy.

Need to catch up on what’s happening in Shanghai and with China’s strategy? We’ve got a reading list for you:

The neighbor Nextdoor

