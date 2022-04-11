The concise, conversational rundown you need to start your day.

Ukraine and Russia are moving troops east. A large battle in the Donbas region is expected, with refugees fleeing. On Friday, 57 civilians were killed by a strike on a railway station in Kramatorsk.

Emmanuel Macron led the first round of France’s election. Exit polls showed the president leading with 28.1% of the vote, while his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen got 23.3%. The two will face off on April 24.

Shanghai will again test its entire population for covid. The financial hub reported 23,000 new covid cases on Saturday for the prior day, the eighth straight day of record highs.

Moderna recalled thousands of covid vaccines in Europe. The drugmaker’s decision affected a 765,000-dose lot that contained one vial with an unspecified foreign body in it.

Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was ousted. Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif will likely be selected as his replacement today.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won the Australian Grand Prix. The event, canceled the past two years because of the pandemic, drew a crowd of more than 400,000.

What to watch for

Image copyright: Reuters/Beawiharta

Indonesian payments and ride-hailing giant GoTo starts trading in Jakarta today. The tech company, which has the backing of the likes of SoftBank and Alibaba, raised $1.1 billion through its IPO, one of the largest since the beginning of the year.

Here’s a look at the super app’s public debut, by the numbers.

$27.8 billion: GoTo’s valuation based on its IPO pricing

4%: Proportion of GoTo shares it’s selling, some of which it’s offering to merchants and drivers

2.5 million: Number of GoTo drivers

55 million: Annual number of users who make transactions on the app

$1 billion: Revenue in the 12 months through September

$330 billion: Expected size of Indonesia’s digital economy by 2030, five times larger than in 2021

Twitter x Elon

Image copyright: Amanda Shendruk

Just five days after taking a seat on Twitter’s board, Elon Musk has been publicly ruminating on changes to the social media platform.

Suggestions from the SpaceX and Tesla CEO range from the serious—lowering the price of Twitter’s subscription offering, Twitter Blue—to the strange (and misogynistic)—changing the company’s name to “Titter”.

Quartz visual journalist Amanda Shendruk mocked up what Twitter could look like if Musk’s polls and ponderings get a pass from his fellow board members. Take a look at the suggestions.

Our reliance on natural gas

Surprising discoveries

The Weather Channel is the most trusted news outlet in America. It’s hard to argue with a chance of rain.

The world’s skinniest skyscraper is ready for move-in. Unit prices aren’t so slender—a studio in New York City’s Steinway Tower will set you back $7.8 million.

Fear can have transgenerational effects. Sparrows that listened to a horror playlist of predator sounds were less likely to reproduce, and their offspring less likely to survive.

Space pollution is complicating research—and wish-making. One out of every 15 points of light in the night sky will likely be a satellite within the decade.

Researchers rejuvenated a 53-year-old’s skin cells to the equivalent of a 23-year-old’s. The technique is far from clinical use, but there’s hope it could extend health.

