The concise, conversational rundown you need to start your day.

This story was published on our Quartz Daily Brief newsletter, The concise, conversational rundown you need to start your day.

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Exciting news: We’re lifting our paywall, making the vast majority of our journalism free for everyone to read! It’s all part of our mission to make business better.

Here’s what you need to know

Elon Musk made a $40 billion bid for Twitter. He already owns nearly 10% of the company, but wants the rest in a takeover that is more about control than free speech.

Europe is drafting a ban on Russian oil. EU officials so far have been hesitant to implement a ban given some countries’ reliance on the fuel.

Russia will push back if Sweden or Finland joins NATO. A Russian official threatened to build up military presence in the Baltic Sea if either nation joins the Western alliance.

Singapore’s finance minister is slated to become the country’s next leader. The ruling People’s Action Party endorsed Lawrence Wong to succeed prime minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The UK plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. A new proposal would send migrants who arrive to the UK without proper documentation to Rwanda, no matter their country of origin.

Sponsor content by Plaid Join us at Plaid Forum. Get ready to live stream Plaid Forum 2022 on May 19. Join the world’s leading companies and build the future of digital finance. Get ready to live stream Plaid Forum 2022 on May 19. Join the world’s leading companies and build the future of digital finance. Registration is now open!

What to watch for

Miami Tech Week begins Saturday, kicking off a week of house parties and happy hours for the investors and entrepreneurs who have descended on South Florida during the pandemic. Last year, the Tech Week was a loose collection of events organized on Twitter by enthusiastic transplants eager to mingle. This year, it has become (a little) more formal: Organizers are asking guests to reserve tickets that start at $400, to hear from speakers like venture capitalist Keith Rabois, Miami mayor Francis Suarez, and “many more” who have not yet been announced.

The event’s transformation dovetails with Miami’s growth as a tech hub. Last year, the city’s tech scene ballooned thanks to a massive gust of hype and hot air on Twitter. Now, a year later, Miami is trying to consolidate its gains and establish itself as a lasting startup hub.

The likelihood of Musk buying Twitter

Image copyright: Reuters/Mike Blake/File Photo Elon Musk is not on the Twitter board but he’s still the company’s largest shareholder.

One question that may come up during Miami’s tech week: Will Musk actually buy Twitter? If one of the platform’s earliest investors had his way, the likelihood of that happening would be 0. “Twitter is too important to be owned and controlled by a single person,” Fred Wilson said. He’d rather see the opposite, with Twitter being decentralized.

🔮 We want to hear from you. How likely is it that Musk buys Twitter by the end of 2022?

Unlikely (<33% chance it happens)

It’s a toss up (33-66% chance)

Likely (>66% chance)

Putin’s “win-by” date

Officials in the US and Ukraine are signaling that an intensified assault from Russian forces is coming ahead of May 9, the day Putin wants to claim a battlefield victory over Ukraine. Historically, the day is a big deal for Russia: it marks the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany.

What will actually count as a win for Putin is unclear. What’s certain is any haste to meet a May 9 deadline will mean more Russian brutality in the short-term.

Message from Our Partner Could empowering women in the workplace be the simplest way to boost the global economy? Basically, yes—but how? The Hidden Economics of Remarkable Women is a podcast from Foreign Policy, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Listen to the second season of Hidden Economics of Remarkable Women wherever you get your podcasts. Listen now

Handpicked Quartz

Now that we’ve dropped our paywall, feel free to move about the cabin. Here are our five most popular stories so far in 2022.

🛢 Why Saudi Arabia is considering selling oil in yuan, not dollars

🤩 The one job perk that’s more popular than a 4-day workweek

🍆 The world’s largest condom-maker struck out during the pandemic

🤐 Jamie Dimon is no longer using the word “cryptocurrency”

🧹 Decluttering was a mistake for Bed Bath & Beyond

✦ Love stories like these? Support our mission by becoming a member—use code MAKEBIZBETTER to take 50% off.

Sponsor content by Plaid Join us at Plaid Forum. Get ready to live stream Plaid Forum 2022 on May 19. Join the world’s leading companies and build the future of digital finance. Get ready to live stream Plaid Forum 2022 on May 19. Join the world’s leading companies and build the future of digital finance. Registration is now open!

Surprising discoveries

A piece of “invisible art” sold for $1.2 million. A receipt by French artist Yves Klein is being called the first NFT.

But an NFT of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet only grabbed a $280 bid. After going for a whopping $2.9 million last year, its resale value plummeted.

Should your dog go vegan? Studies say it’s healthy! But jury’s out on if trendy restaurants really need a pet menu.

Dome-nest birds may be doomed. While nests with some cover are an architectural feat, scientists say simpler homes make more adaptable birds.

Wall Street interns are raking in cash. Trying to attract young talent has some banks offering interns more than $16,000 per month.

Our best wishes for a productive day. Send any news, comments, unpretentious nests, and doggy bags to hi@qz.com. Get the most out of Quartz by downloading our iOS app and becoming a member. Today’s Daily Brief was brought to you by Nicolás Rivero, Camille Squires, Susan Howson, and Morgan Haefner.