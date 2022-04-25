The concise, conversational rundown you need to start your day.

Top US officials are expected to visit Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he’d sit down with secretary of state Antony Blinken and defense secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday to discuss military aid, but the White House hasn’t confirmed the meeting.

Emmanuel Macron won the French election. His victory over Marine Le Pen makes him the first president in two decades to secure a second term in France.

Twitter is reexamining Elon Musk’s bid. The social media company is taking the offer more seriously after Musk said he’s got the funds for it, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Britain and India want a free trade agreement by October. Prime ministers Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi pledged cooperation on defense and business deals during a meeting Friday.

Indian scooter startup Ola Electric issued a recall. The SoftBank-backed company called back nearly 1,500 electric scooters after a vehicle caught on fire.

What to watch for

Coca-Cola reports first-quarter earnings today, which should provide a glimpse of how companies are faring under the latest round of rising prices and logistic bottlenecks. The beverage giant has been unusually adept at navigating pandemic disruptions. It streamlined its supply chain and passed along higher costs to consumers, beating expectations for the fourth quarter last year.

Coke’s results could again come in above forecasts, as more people venture out to restaurants, bars, and concerts, where it sells a lot of drinks. But CEO James Quincey warned in February of consumers’ thinning patience for higher prices. The company’s international sales, meanwhile, are bound to have taken a hit after Coca-Cola shut down its Russia operations due to the Ukraine invasion.

While a good quarter for Coca-Cola doesn’t necessarily spell similar results for other consumer product companies, a bad one would suggest others are struggling as well.

Who is beating inflation?

Over the past year, US inflation has spread from a few products made scarce by the pandemic—used cars, electronics, or furniture—to practically everything.

But there are some Americans whose lifestyle preferences and purchases have helped them stave off some of the worse effects of inflation.

🥗 Vegetarians. While prices for many fruits and vegetables have increased, they’re well below prices for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs, which have grown by 14%.

🍋 Lemon haters. Citrus is one fruit that has seen a huge price hike, with prices climbing nearly 20% year over year.

🚌 Mass transit riders. Fares for buses and trains have increased by 1.9% over the past year, while gas prices have gone up by a whopping 48%.

🛏 Homebodies. Stay-at-home drinkers, for example, saw alcohol prices increase 2.7% year over year, compared to bar-goers who faced a 4.9% increase.

China’s retirement dilemma

China has some of the youngest retirement ages in the world. But it’s becoming a big problem for a country that is steadily aging. For one, China’s pension system is drastically underfunded for the growing number of people who are approaching retirement.

Officials have floated the (unpopular) idea of raising the retirement age above what it is now: 60 for men and 50 or 55 for women. With a shrinking working-age population, it makes sense for China to try and keep experienced workers in the workforce—and paying into a social welfare system—for as long as possible. But young people worry that’ll delay work opportunities for them and affect the free child care many older adults provide.

