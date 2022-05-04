The concise, conversational rundown you need to start your day.

The EU will ban Russian oil imports. As part of a sixth package of sanctions, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen unveiled plans “to phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion” by the end of 2022.

Russia avoided defaulting on its debt. Following a tussle with the US Treasury, it opted to draw upon dollar reserves, not subject to Western sanctions, to repay $650 million in international bonds.

Starbucks is planning to raise wages in the US. But not for unionized employees.

India’s biggest-ever IPO is under way. Shares are on sale for state-owned insurance giant LIC, whose asset base is around $500 billion, with the government hoping to raise $2.75 billion for a 3.5% stake.

Under Elon Musk, Twitter might no longer be completely free. The platform’s prospective owner said there could be “a slight cost for commercial/government users.” According to The Wall Street Journal, he’d eventually take the company public again.

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage at a Netflix event in LA. Video footage appears to show a person knocking Chappelle to the ground, and later leaving in an ambulance. Chappelle appeared unhurt.

Gautam Adani, a 59-year-old coal billionaire, is chairman and founder of India’s Adani Group, and Asia’s richest man. His total net worth stands at $122 billion.

In 2021 alone, Adani added $49 billion to his wealth, and his green energy bet is expected to make him even richer—quarterly results from Adani Group’s green energy arm are due out today. Already the world’s largest solar power developer, it’s planning to invest $70 billion over the next decade across renewable energy generation, component manufacturing, transmission, and distribution.

The US braces for a major abortion fight

The US Supreme Court appears poised to revoke federally protected abortion rights, according to a draft opinion leaked to news outlet Politico. With more than half of US states expected to join the list of places where abortions are illegal or severely restricted, those who can’t travel would be forced to seek out dangerous illegal treatments.

Amazon will cover traveling expenses up to $4,000 for abortions or other medical procedures unavailable locally

will cover traveling expenses up to $4,000 for abortions or other medical procedures unavailable locally Apple takes measures to mitigate the effects of Texas abortion legislation on its employees in that state

takes measures to mitigate the effects of Texas abortion legislation on its employees in that state Salesforce offered to pick up the tab if any of its employees wanted to move out of Texas entirely

offered to pick up the tab if any of its employees wanted to move out of Texas entirely Levi’s company insurance plan covers abortion-related travel and service

Pasta is important

What is the purpose of pasta shapes? According to Quartz senior reporter Annalisa Merelli, an Italian who describes pasta as “what I’m made of,” there are four types of pasta. Each has their own reason for being, and each, traditionally, marries with a sauce.

But with more than 350 types of pasta, it can get confusing. The latest episode of the Quartz Obsession podcast gives you some good rules to start with. The first one? Stop putting ragu on spaghetti.

🍝 Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher

Mensa “geniuses” gather annually to test new board games. Members of the world’s oldest high-IQ club have previously endorsed Scattergories, Trivial Pursuit, Magic the Gathering, and Taboo.

A dog’s personality has little to do with its breed. In a new study, geneticists found that only 9% of a dog’s temperament can be traced to its heritage.

Putin is ignoring a meeting request from the Pope. The pontiff is determined to discuss peace with the Russian president.

The International Skating Union wants to raise the minimum age for professional skaters. After 15-year-old Kamila Valieva’s doping scandal at the Beijing Olympics, the body wants skaters to be at least 17.

In other Olympic-related news, Parisians are desperate to save trees around the Eiffel Tower. A 35,000-signature petition calls for the city to reconsider a plan to cut down 22 old trees for the 2024 Summer Games.

