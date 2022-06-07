The concise, conversational rundown you need to start your day .

The UK joined the US in offering long-range missiles to Ukraine. Russia is pressing on to seize all of Donbas.

The US and South Korea launched missiles into the sea. The tit-for-tat launches reportedly aimed to demonstrate the countries’ ability to respond swiftly to North Korean attacks. North Korea is reportedly building out its main nuclear site.

Muslim nations protested India over derogatory remarks to Islam. During Narendra Modi’s term, anti-Muslim sentiments and attacks have risen across India—Muslims make up 14% of the country’s population.

Didi jumped more than 50% in pre-market trade. Chinese regulators are lifting a ban that kept China’s ride-hailing giant from adding new users, and will reinstate the apps on domestic app stores.

Elon Musk threatened to scrap a $44 billion Twitter deal over the issue of bots. In a securities filing, Musk said Twitter is breaching its agreement by not meeting his demands for more information about spam and fake accounts.

US president Joe Biden wants to boost domestic production of solar panels. He also plans on exempting tariffs on panels from Southeast Asia for two years.

What to watch for

The US is hosting the ninth Summit of the Americas this week in Los Angeles, bringing together more than 30 leaders from across Latin and North America to discuss key issues including climate change, migration, and inflation.

Guest list politics threaten to overshadow policy discussion. The Biden administration excluded Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela over human rights and a lack of democratic freedoms. Mexico’s president is seen in the photo above, but won’t be seen in LA: Andrés Manuel López Obrador is boycotting the summit.

It remains to be seen if the US can regain its footing after what critics are calling a real misstep. Biden’s first formal talk with far-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has taken center stage. The leaders are slated to discuss “food insecurity, climate change and pandemic recovery,” according to the White House, representing a thawing of relations with the Trump ally that has his own authoritarian record.

Apple’s latest reveals

Apple made a big push into a new space at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. Here are the highlights:

💸⏰ Apple Pay Later: Apple entered the buy now, pay later market with a service that lets users pay for a purchase in four installments over six weeks with no interest or fees.

💻💡 The M2 chip: The company’s newest semiconductor promises more processing power while using less energy than its predecessor, the M1.

💻✨ New MacBooks: The new Pro promises faster processing and better battery life while the new Air is 25% smaller than its predecessor.

💾 🎉 New software: iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches will all get an update, which will allow users to edit their iMessages, use their watch to track their sleep, and collaborate on projects more easily using iPads.

🍕📣 Live update notifications about the status of your pizza delivery: You didn’t know you wanted this.

Work harder, not longer

The world’s biggest four-day workweek trial is kicking off in the UK, with more than 70 companies and 3,300 people aboard for the ride. Here’s some context from Quartz:

Surprising discoveries

Harry Styles’s new album is selling best on vinyl. Sales of digital music are in freefall, bringing in only 4% of US music industry revenues in 2021.

Spotify podcasters make $18,000 producing the sound of falling rain. But who is behind the offerings is a bit of a mystery.

Crypto scammers have stolen over $1 billion since the start of 2021. Fake investment opportunities were behind most of the reported losses.

The first humans in Australia ate the eggs of the last living “Demon Ducks of Doom.” We just don’t make omelets like we used to.

Inflation rates in Southeast Asia are skyrocketing. Sri Lanka and Thailand have joined a growing club. What do we need to do to get back on track? 🎧 The latest episode of the Quartz Obsession podcast sheds some light on the subject.

