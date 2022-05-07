Analysis and insights on one big news item of the week, plus the best of Quartz.

The first widely sold electric car in the US was the Nissan Leaf—and it was relatively affordable. In 2011, the Leaf had a sticker price of about $33,600, and accounted for over 95% of the US electric car market.

But the next year, the EV market changed: Tesla introduced its first breakthrough hit, the Model S luxury sedan, which started at $57,400. The Model S soon displaced the Leaf as the best-selling electric car, and Tesla’s luxury vehicles, including the Model 3 sedan and the Model X SUV, today dominate the market.

There’s no turning back now: A decade after the Leaf’s heyday, EVs are making a marked shift toward luxury. Legacy automakers such as Ford, GM, and Honda, as well as startups like Rivian, are muscling their way in with high-priced pickup trucks and SUVs. They’re also using bigger, more expensive batteries to give their EVs longer range.

More Teslas, more high-end options, and more big batteries are driving up the average price—EV prices these days track closely to the average price of a luxury vehicle.

In the short run, there are enough wealthy car buyers in the US to buy as many electric cars as automakers can produce. Companies like Tesla and Rivian have months- or years-long waitlists. But high prices do deter people from switching to an EV from a gas-powered car. For the US to meet its goal of electrifying all personal vehicles, it will need automakers to roll out more affordable options.

The backstory

EV prices are climbing. Since 2012, the average price to buy a new EV in the US is up more than 80%. Semiconductor shortages and factory shutdowns during the pandemic also drove up the price of all cars, gas-powered or electric.

Since 2012, the average price to buy a new EV in the US is up more than 80%. Semiconductor shortages and factory shutdowns during the pandemic also drove up the price of all cars, gas-powered or electric. Battery prices are plunging. Since 2012, the average total cost of an EV battery has fallen more than 80%, in large part because of research investments from companies like Tesla.

Since 2012, the average total cost of an EV battery has fallen more than 80%, in large part because of research investments from companies like Tesla. EV sales are taking off. EVs accounted for 8% of global car sales in 2021—which is still a small fraction of the overall market, but twice as high as their market share in 2020. China leads the world in sales and growth.

The EV-battery price paradox

Since batteries are the most expensive component of an electric vehicle, analysts expected that EV prices would decline alongside battery prices. It hasn’t worked out that way.

That’s because automakers are rolling out luxury electric cars before developing cheaper, mass-market versions. “It’s very common for automakers to deploy any kind of new technology on more expensive cars first, because [luxury car buyers] can bear the price,” Cox Automotive executive analyst Michelle Krebs explains. Once carmakers ramp up production volume and bring down costs, they introduce those features on more affordable models.

What to watch for next

Image copyright: Electra Meccanica Electra Meccanica’s Solo in action.

Long the punchline of the auto world, three-wheelers are finally having a moment. The compact cars offer electric mobility at a discount price—one model sells for $18,500—and fill a niche between big, bulky electric trucks and tiny electric scooters.

Three-wheelers were the original automobile design: The first one was a steam-powered behemoth built in 1769 to transport artillery. But after it crashed into a stone wall in one of history’s first motor vehicle accidents, engineers gravitated toward more stable four-wheel designs.

