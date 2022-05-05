How NASA’s Bill Nelson got religion on fixed-price contracts

Dear readers,

Has NASA seen the light?

The head of the US space agency, Bill Nelson, told lawmakers this week that cost-plus contracts—which guarantee a profit for companies hired by the government—are “the old way of doing business” and a “plague” on NASA because they leave it on the hook for bad management and forecasts made by contractors. He’s asked deputy administrator Pam Melroy to make them less central to NASA’s procurement process.

As an example, he cited the contract the agency signed with Bechtel, the engineering firm, to build a mobile launch platform for a future deep space rocket. Bechtel, he said, appears to have underbid to win a $383 million contract. Now, the company needs more money, and NASA has no choice but to cover the overages itself.

The alternative is a fixed-price contract, which forces contractors to be realistic about what they can accomplish and, if they fail to deliver, to eat the cost themselves. These contracts were pioneered on a large scale through NASA’s efforts with SpaceX and Orbital Sciences, now part of Northrop Grumman, to develop new vehicles to service the International Space Station after the Space Shuttle was retired in 2011.

But what happens when a fixed-price contract goes awry? There’s no better example than the Starliner, the human-carrying space capsule Boeing is building for NASA under the same commercial crew program that saw SpaceX’s Dragon begin regular service to low-Earth orbit in 2020.

Starliner ran into problems during its first flight test in late 2019, which revealed deficient testing and development. A second attempt to fly the vehicle was scrubbed in 2021 after a number of propulsion valves got stuck. Boeing is expected to attempt the demonstration again on May 19. It’s not clear exactly how much all that delay has cost the company, but it’s at least $585 million, according to its earnings reports—money that NASA would have had to put up in a cost-plus contract.

A good deal for NASA can be a bad deal for its contractor—if the contractor screws up. The initial terms of the commercial crew contracts were $2.6 billion for SpaceX and $4.2 billion for Boeing. SpaceX also delivered its product two years late, which likely drove down its profit, though we don’t know how much margin was built into its bid. It does seem likely that added costs of more than 10% took a knock out of Boeing’s earnings, too.

Asked this week what Starliner means for Boeing’s bottom line, the company’s chief space engineer Michelle Parker declined to answer directly, saying her team was focused on completing the test program. But it matters for this model of procurement—fixed-price agreements work best for NASA and its contractors when the technology has applications beyond the US space agency. SpaceX’s Dragon has already flown two private missions to orbit. Parker did note that the Starliner is slated to play a role in transporting people to Orbital Reef, the space habitat currently being planned by Blue Origin.

Is there any reason to favor cost-plus contracts? The main answer is when contractors are being asked to build something entirely new, with substantial invention required.

To their detractors, cost-plus contracts often smack of pork barrel politics and log-rolling, with Boeing’s Space Launch System and Lockheed’s Orion spacecraft, two of the most expensive and delayed NASA programs, as poster children. NASA typically defended the contract structure as necessary to develop advanced technology, although it also insisted it was basing most of the SLS’s most important components on tried-and-true Shuttle technology.

The previous NASA chief, Jim Bridenstine, was seen as a champion of the new approach to buying space services. What makes Nelson’s comments so notable is his own long association with the traditional approach as a senator in Florida, where he was a champion of funding the space agency, to the economic benefit of his own constituents.

But after the Space Shuttle’s cancellation wreaked havoc on the space coast, it was NASA’s move toward fixed-price contracts with new space companies that helped bring it back. And it is those same companies and contracts that have given NASA its newest capabilities. Nelson, like the agency he leads, is an old dog learning new tricks.

Imagery interlude

Here’s Boeing’s Starliner space capsule on top of a crawler at Kennedy Space Center, on its way to the building where it will be strapped on top of an Atlas V rocket. (It was an almost uneventful trip.) NASA and Boeing are both hoping the third time is the charm for its orbital flight test in about two weeks.

Image copyright: NASA

I joined the podcast Are We There Yet? to talk with WFME's Brendan Byrne about what Axiom Space's successful private mission to the ISS means for the future of the LEO economy, and how Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter could impact SpaceX.

