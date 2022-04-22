🌋 The Mantle: Lifting The Paywall
Yes, you’ve heard us correctly. Quartz is bringing down our paywall to further our mission to Make Business Better. As we see it, the more people who can access Quartz award-winning journalism, the more opportunities we all have to change the ways of doing business.
For our advertising partners, a larger audience of high quality readers will mean greater opportunity to build brand reputation, change perceptions, and grow your customer base, faster.
Is this bullish, YES! Is this unconventional, YES! Is there a way each of you can be a part of making business better? YES!
We’re excited to make the vast majority of Quartz award-winning journalism free for everyone to read and ask you to share your favorite Quartz articles that you feel could help us all make business better.
Get started with some of our recent trending pieces
The climate economy obsession
Plastic use in agriculture is contributing to climate change
Mulching, hoop houses, and greenhouses all have an effect.
Getting there obsession
Is an electric Hummer actually helpful to the climate?
They have an important role to play in decarbonizing transportation.
The Office obsession
A look inside LEGO’s new corporate headquarters
Before the pandemic, they designed the campus for hybrid work.
Immersive internet obsession
Investments in the metaverse come with strings attached
Trillions are on the line as firms begin investing.
By the digits
93% of Quartz’s global audience want to effect real change in the world through their work.
However, 35% identify lack of access to the right resources and information as their largest barrier in doing so.
95% believe organizations should be mission-driven.
70% say Quartz is part of their daily reading habit.
More than half of Quartz members cite supporting our journalism as the primary reason for becoming a member.
Thank you for your continued partnership and support of Quartz.
— Natalie Diamond, CRO, Quartz
More from The MantleView more
Popular stories
- MONEY ON MY MINDWhat does Boris Johnson’s £1 billion business package for India involve?Quartz India • April 22, 2022
- EMPTY NESTERTwitter founder Jack Dorsey finally tweets about Elon Musk’s takeover bidQuartz • April 15, 2022
- DEMANDING SUPPLYWhy aren’t US oil producers drilling more as prices rise?Quartz • April 22, 2022
- TRANSITIONINGVictoria’s Secret has hired its first male modelQuartz • April 19, 2022
- CITIES UNDER WATERThe world’s coastal cities are sinking, but not for the reason you thinkQuartz • April 19, 2022
- CABLE TV REDUXWith Netflix greenlighting ads, streaming is about to become cable TVQuartz • April 20, 2022
- ANCIENT REVELATIONSWhat an archaeological site along the Nile reveals about Nubian civilizationQuartz Africa • April 15, 2022
- GREEN MOUNTAIN STATEWhat part of the US is safest from climate change?Quartz • September 4, 2021