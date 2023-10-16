Enerpac: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Monday reported net income of $22.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $160.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.6 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $598.2 million.

Enerpac expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $605 million.

