Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Enerpac: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Monday reported net income of $22.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

Watch
How to maximize your winter travel budget | Your Wallet
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Winning portfolio moves amidst a market downturn | Smart Investing
October 10, 2023
The Israel-Hamas conflict's impact on Fed rate hike strategies | Smart Investing
October 10, 2023

The industrial products company posted revenue of $160.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.6 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $598.2 million.

Advertisement

Enerpac expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $605 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAC