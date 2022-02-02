Immersive internet

The history of VR

1968: The first head-mounted augmented reality system, The Sword of Damocles, is developed.

1984: VPL Research develops a VR headset called the EyePhone, as well as the DataGlove and DataSuit for fully immersive virtual interactions.

1994: Virtual Reality Modeling Language (VRML), a system to display virtual 3D objects via the web with no headset needed, begins development.

2011: Google begins developing the first commercial wearable AR device, later sold as Google Glass in 2013.

2012: A VR headset called Oculus Rift is launched via Kickstarter, raises $2.4 million, and is later acquired by Facebook in 2014.

2015: Microsoft unveils AR wearable headset HoloLens.