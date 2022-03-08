The Russia-Ukraine conflict, explained

What is SWIFT, and how does it work?

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, is a messaging system that allows banks to securely and quickly communicate about cross-border payments. Say Amanda in Canada wants to send money to Marc in the UK…

1️⃣ She tells her bank the amount to transfer, Marc’s account number, and the SWIFT code of Marc’s bank.

2️⃣ If the banks have a relationship, the message goes from one to the other. If the banks don’t have a relationship, the message goes through intermediary banks.

3️⃣ The banks settle the payment. Marc receives his transfer.

Limiting Russia’s access to SWIFT—as some sanctions have called for—is one part of disconnecting it from the international financial system. But banks have other options.