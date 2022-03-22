The nickel short squeeze, explained

What happened to nickel prices?

Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of nickel. When the country invaded Ukraine, fear of supply disruptions sent the price of nickel into a frenzy, so much so that on March 8, the London Metal Exchange had to suspend nickel trading.



At the time, prices for the metal had surged some 250% in just over 24 hours. Nickel trading has since resumed, with prices now in free fall. What happened to the price of nickel is called a short squeeze.