What is a no-fly zone?

Have no-fly zones worked?

The concept of no-fly zones emerged during the Cold War. Since the early 1990s, there have only been four times the bans have been implemented by the US and its allies. It’s hard to calculate their effect, but no zone of its kind has ever stopped a war.

1991 to 2003: The US, UK, and France instated two no-fly zones against Iraq after the first Gulf War.

1993 to 1995: During the Bosnian war, NATO led a no-fly zone effort to protect civilians.

2011: A no-fly zone was backed in Libya by the UN Security Council during the country’s 2011 civil war.