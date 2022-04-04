Electric cars

But finding electric car chargers can be hard

In September 2021, there were 2.1 million electric vehicles in the US, and about 109,000 charger ports. That’s about 19 cars per charging station, though that varies depending on state, and it isn’t enough to meet the 10 to 15 cars per charging station that’d be ideal.

Other countries, like India, are even further behind. Estimates suggest that India will need more than 400,000 charging stations for the 2 million-plus electric vehicles that could be on its roads by 2026. As of last December, there were only 1,028 public electric vehicle (EV) chargers installed throughout the country.