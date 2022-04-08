A guide to long covid

What are the symptoms of long covid?

A study in The Lancet of 1,200 hospitalized covid patients identified some of the most common symptoms of long-term covid:



68%: Share of patients that reported at least one lingering symptom six months after getting covid

50%: Share that reported symptoms a year after getting covid

52%: Percentage of patients that reported fatigue and muscle weakness, the most common long covid symptom

33%: Percentage of patients that reported respiratory issues a year after covid