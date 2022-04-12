Making business better

What do we mean by our mission statement to “Make business better”? Here’s the two-sentence version from Quartz co-founder and CEO Zach Seward:

“We believe companies should solve real problems without creating new ones. The global economy must be as inclusive as it is innovative, balance financial incentives with the needs of our planet, and elevate leaders who act with integrity, empathy, and foresight.”

And here’s editor-in-chief Katherine Bell’s answer, from an essay describing her vision for a more progressive business journalism:

“Before we consider whether a company is succeeding—whether it’s financially sustainable, improving over time, treating its employees well, or properly balancing its stakeholders—we have to look more closely at its purpose (the real one, which is often not clear in its mission statement). What useful thing has the company set out to achieve? Who does it benefit, and who does it harm? If it succeeds, what will its net effect be on society and the environment?”

But the best way to explain what we mean by Making business better is to share the stories we’re writing about the most important challenges and opportunities in global business.