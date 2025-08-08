Ether breaks $4,000 for the first time in 8 months

Ethereum (ETH) just notched its highest price since December, fueled by heavy institutional demand and corporate stockpiles.

On Friday ETH soared past $4,045 — up nearly 3.5% — as of around 2:45 p.m. ET. That marks a stunning 190% climb from its April low, driven by record ETF inflows and corporate treasury accumulation. Over $6.7 billion has flowed into U.S.–listed Ethereum spot ETFs this year, while strategic “digital‑asset treasury” firms have amassed upwards of $12 billion in ETH holdings.

The U.S. also recently passed the GENIUS Act, a bipartisan bill that establishes the first federal stablecoin framework and requires full backing with reliable assets. That clears some regulatory fog over programmable money systems — exactly where Ethereum plays — boosting investor confidence. Ethereum is well positioned to capitalize on the shift; it already processes more than half of all stablecoin volume, leads DeFi value, and dominates tokenization platforms, cementing its infrastructure status.

Ethereum just turned 10, and its birthday rally is more than nostalgia. A decade after its 2015 launch, the network has evolved from a “scrappy experiment” into “Wall Street’s invisible backbone,” as CNBC recently put it.

But make no mistake: Ethereum’s resurgence comes with caveats. During the frenzy surrounding crypto-friendly President Donald Trump’s reelection and inauguration, crypto markets surged — Bitcoin hit all-time highs, and Ethereum enjoyed some time in the sun. Yet Ethereum lagged in the rebound that followed. The Ethereum‑to‑Bitcoin ratio fell to its lowest since March 2021, underscoring Ethereum’s relative underperformance versus Bitcoin’s strong recovery.

Ethereum’s rally isn’t isolated. Standard Chartered notes that treasury firms, unlike ETFs, can generate around 3% in staking yields and dabble in DeFi returns, giving them a performance edge. And growth hasn’t slowed. Small public companies have ramped up ETH holdings from under 116,000 tokens at the end of 2024 to nearly 966,304 now — about $3.5 billion worth — largely as an inflation hedge and yield strategy.

The shift is clear: ETFs and treasury firms are increasingly treating Ethereum not just as crypto but as infrastructure, gearing up for its central role in tokenization and financial plumbing. Still, until Ethereum starts to regain ground on BTC, the narrative remains: Ethereum’s comeback is impressive — but not yet complete.