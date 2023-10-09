Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

EU Commission suspends 'all payments immediately' to the Palestinians following the Hamas attack

European Union Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi says the bloc is suspending “all payments immediately” to the Palestinians because of what he called the “scale of terror and brutality” during the attacks of Hamas against Israel

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said Monday the bloc is suspending “all payments immediately” to the Palestinians because of what he called the “scale of terror and brutality” during the attacks of Hamas against Israel.

The surprise announcement by Varhelyi came just hours after EU officials stressed that no EU money whatsoever was going to Hamas in the first place and that contacts had been frozen for 16 years. The EU considers Hamas a terror group.

Watch
Should you buy McDonald's and Caterpillar stock right now?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Why investors should consider staying in cash this October
Tuesday 1:58PM
Why a tightening of credit conditions could lead to a weak economy
September 26, 2023

Queries about what the move entailed and whether it would hit all humanitarian aid to Palestinians were not immediately answered.