A year ago, Kelly McCoy packed two bags, sold everything she owned, and left Buffalo, New York, for Albania, sight unseen.

Entrepreneurs Nicole and Jordan Tarver sold most of their belongings in a garage sale and moved from rainy Seattle to sunshine-soaked Majorca, Spain, last fall, too.

Elizabeth and Brian Lee and their 10-year-old son left their idyllic coastal town in New Jersey to plant new roots in Playa del Coco, Costa Rica, over the summer, fulfilling a longtime dream to experience a new culture and way of living.

While their reasons for relocating abroad might differ, these expats are part of a growing number of folks who say the new American dream is to leave. Rising living costs, political instability and division, and a desire for better work-life balance are some of the factors driving record numbers of people to relocate to another country. An estimated 5.5 million Americans live abroad, according to the Association of Americans Resident Overseas (AARO). That number is only growing; an estimated 1,285 U.S. citizens expatriated in the first quarter of 2025 alone — a 102% increase compared to the same period a year ago, the AARO found.

Those who’ve already made the move say they don’t regret it. And some even plan to make their relocations permanent.

Post-election surge Interest in leaving the U.S. spiked dramatically after the 2024 presidential election.

Nearly 30,000 people visited Expatsi’s website alone in the few hours following President Donald Trump’s reelection. That’s more than the company received in all of 2022, said Brett Andrews, co-founder of the relocation assistance company.

Andrews and co-founder Jen Barnett relocated to Mérida, Mexico, a year ago. Now, the couple connects other expats with experts on everything from immigration processes and tax laws to financial planners and relocation consultants to help make their international moves a smooth process.

Two-thirds of Expatsi’s test-takers say they want to leave the U.S. by 2026, with 12% saying they hope to move in the next six months. The reasons are all over the map, but crushing living costs and political concerns rank high, Andrews said.

The financial reality check The average U.S. household spent $6,440 per month in living expenses, or $77,280 annually, in 2023, according to the latest annual data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was up 5.9% from the previous year and has likely moved higher in the time since due to inflationary pressures.

For McCoy, 45, personal economics made life in the U.S. untenable. Her rent in Buffalo was $1,200 monthly but, in Albania, she paid $250. Now in Bucharest, Romania, she pays slightly more — $450 — but it’s still less than half of her costs in the U.S.

"I couldn't afford to live in the States anymore," McCoy said. "On top of my rent, I had my health insurance. I worked for a health insurance company, and the amount of money that I paid even working for a health insurance company was absurd just for a single person."

When McCoy slipped and broke her arm in Albania two days before Christmas, the experience was eye-opening. She saw an ER doctor, neurosurgeon, and orthopedic surgeon, got X-rays and an MRI, and was in and out in two hours. The cost? Zero. In the U.S., that would’ve set her back by thousands of dollars, she said.

The Tarvers found similar savings in Spain. They immediately saved $2,000 monthly on fixed expenses after leaving Seattle. Their monthly rent dropped by $600, groceries cost half as much, and private health insurance and dental for both of them runs $190 monthly — a fraction of what they spent in the States.

"As entrepreneurs who don't have benefits from a company anymore, it's really nice to know we're not forking out several hundred, if not more [for health care],” Jordan Tarver said.

Ready to be an expat? 7 tips for moving abroad 1. Narrow your options with discovery trips. To kick off the process, Andrews recommends that Americans first travel to the places they might want to live to see if they’re a good fit. The Tarvers and the Lees both visited their respective homes abroad before settling down there.

McCoy bucked this traditional wisdom, seeing Albania as a temporary stepping stone. Discovery trips might be helpful, but until you live in a place, you won’t fully know whether or not it’s the right fit, she said. Plan on giving it at least a year, she added.

2. Research available visas. Before setting your heart on a specific country, you need to understand the immigration process to see if a move there is even possible for your situation.

“A very common mistake that people make is they tend to get fixated on the country before they determine whether they could even have a path to go there," Andrews said. “See what visas are available.”

Different visas serve different purposes:

Digital nomad visas : Growing rapidly since COVID, typically lasting one to three years for remote workers. More than 66 countries offer these visas, according to Global Citizen Solutions.

: Growing rapidly since COVID, typically lasting one to three years for remote workers. More than offer these visas, according to Global Citizen Solutions. Skilled worker visas : For those with in-demand job skills in their new country.

: For those with in-demand job skills in their new country. Golden visas/investor visas : For those with significant assets to fully support themselves abroad, offering them some legal rights and access to public services.

: For those with significant assets to fully support themselves abroad, offering them some legal rights and access to public services. Retirement visas: For those with steady retirement income that will support them abroad. Andrews notes that some expats have gotten dual citizenship abroad based on ancestry ties to other countries. However, the popularity of these programs has prompted some countries like Ireland and Spain to restrict citizenship by ancestry to having a native-born parent or grandparent versus allowing for more generations. Double-check the country’s rules and find out what paperwork is required to prove ancestral citizenship ties.

3. Figure out how you’ll earn an income. Before getting a visa or applying for citizenship, most countries require you to prove you have stable work or a means of supporting yourself with other income, such as retirement savings, pension, or investment income, Andrews said. Some countries also allow skilled workers to apply for work visas in certain job sectors, such as tech, teaching or health care.

While some U.S. companies (like Brian Lee’s) allow remote work from anywhere in the world, not all are as flexible due to tax implications. Before assuming you can pick up and work abroad, check with your human resources department first. And if you’re self-employed, you may need to provide proof of clients and regular income.

4. Don’t forget about tax planning. As long as you maintain your U.S. citizenship, you’ll still have to file taxes every year and report income from all sources — no matter where you live.



The IRS allows certain tax breaks for American citizens with a tax home in a foreign country. Take your federal tax documents with you when you relocate and consult a tax professional to learn what your tax burdens — in the U.S. and abroad — might look like, Andrews said.

“Don’t try and go it alone because you might miss something that costs you thousands of dollars or even your residency somewhere down the line,” Andrews advised.

5. Downsize your living expectations. Americans are accustomed to super-sized living — from their homes to their cars and belongings. But in other countries, homes tend to be smaller, meaning you won’t have as much space or need as much stuff.

“I find that people have a problem with letting go of their personal belongings … of the material things. It’s an extremely American thing,” McCoy said.

In Europe and parts of Asia, public transportation is more widely available and cities are more walkable than much of the U.S., so you likely won’t need a car.

6. Make the right connections. All of the expats said that moving abroad is made easier and less daunting when you have a trusted contact or community where you’re going. The Tarvers used a relocation assistant already based in Spain to help them set up their new home base, and the Lees worked with a real estate agent in Costa Rica to find housing, and were introduced to others in the community who helped them learn the ropes.

Expatsi and other online communities provide these types of connections. InterNations, GoExpat, Expatica, and American Citizens Abroad are other organizations worth checking into, and you can always look for expat groups online through Facebook and Meetup.

7. Be prepared for culture shock. Vacationing abroad isn’t the same as actually living overseas, Jordan Tarver said.

“I don’t think you could really grasp the reality of culture shock until you’re in shock, he said. But if you keep an open mind and accept a slower pace of living, it’s worth it, Nicole Tarver said.

“There's a richness that will forever be in our lives now from experiencing a new culture, a new language, a new style of living, new people, and just getting out of the bubble that is the States,” Nicole Tarver said. “I think anytime you go somewhere that is totally different than what you're used to…it adds value to your life.”

McCoy admits there’s short-term discomfort when you move abroad, but what you gain in return stays with you for life.

“I dove head first, and I am thriving,” said McCoy, who doesn’t plan to come back to the U.S. “I'm doing really well. Six months before I moved to Albania, I didn't even know where it was. I knew nothing about it, and now I'm living in my second country in 11 months. I’m healthier than I’ve ever been.”