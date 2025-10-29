The Federal Reserve will conclude its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with officials widely expected to cut the benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points.

It’s a move that Wall Street has already priced in with near certainty. Prediction markets put the odds of a cut at 96% heading into the meeting, even as a month-long government shutdown has deprived policymakers of most official data, including the typically all-important jobs report.

Even private data has been hard to come by Even private data has been lacking in recent weeks. After an August speech by Fed Governor Christopher Waller mentioned the Fed’s use of ADP data — privately provided to the central bank as a public service — ADP withdrew from the longstanding arrangement. No motive is known, but this week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) asked ADP to explain the change, noting how the Fed is "flying blind."

Publicly published indicators, however — including ADP’s — point to a challenging labor market, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell cited as a primary reason for the September cut. ADP reported a 32,000 drop in private-sector payrolls in September, while preliminary data, also from ADP, suggests a possible return to modest jobs growth in October. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data — tied to social security payments — showing that the consumer price index rose 3% year-over-year, reflecting more modest inflation than many had expected.

Fed decision to be announced at 2 p.m. The Fed will release its decision at 2:00 p.m.. E.T. Powell will address reporters at 2:30, fielding questions about how the central bank is balancing limited visibility, economic uncertainty, and continuing political pressure from the White House. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for deeper, faster rate cuts, even as experts caution that moving too quickly risks reigniting inflation.

Markets appear unconcerned, even exuberant. Amid a banner week for tech earnings, stocks are hovering at or near all-time highs, with Apple crossing the $4 trillion market cap mark on Tuesday. Treasury yields have already adjusted to the expectation of easier policy through year-end. Prediction markets suggest a further 25 basis-point reduction in December.