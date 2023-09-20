Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

FedEx: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.08 billion.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $4.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.55 per share.

Watch
Should you keep investing in Big Tech?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How to invest heading into a recession
Yesterday
What inspired Elon Musk's design for Tesla's Cybertruck?
September 14, 2023

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.70 per share.

Advertisement

The package delivery company posted revenue of $21.68 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.84 billion.

FedEx expects full-year earnings in the range of $17 to $18.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDX