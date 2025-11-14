The 10 most financially smart states in America
A new study reveals which states are best at budgeting, saving, and staying out of debt
Oscar Wong / Getty Images
When it comes to managing money, some states stand out for how responsibly their residents borrow, save, and plan ahead.
A new study from Dancing Numbers, a data automation platform for QuickBooks, analyzed financial behavior around the U.S. to find where Americans demonstrate the most disciplined money habits.
Researchers evaluated eight indicators of household financial health, including average credit scores, credit debt per capita, disaster fund reserves, retirement savings participation, bankruptcy rates, and debt-to-income ratios.
Continue reading to see which made the list — and why
#10: Hawaii
Jordan Siemens / Getty Images
Hawaii rounds out the top ten with an average credit score of 732 and one of the higher low-income retirement participation rates in the group at 27.9%. Despite having the highest per-capita credit debt among the top ten, residents show commitment to long-term financial wellness across an array of data points.
#9: Washington
Mekdet / Getty Images
With a strong average credit score of 735, Washington residents demonstrate disciplined borrowing habits. Roughly one in five low-income workers participate in retirement savings, and while its bankruptcy rate of 110 per 100,000 residents is higher than most top performers, Washington's debt-to-income ratio suggests manageable household obligations.
#8: Pennsylvania
halbergman / Getty Images
Pennsylvania’s average credit score of 722 and per-capita debt of $3,850 position it firmly in the financially stable tier. The state’s upcoming retirement savings legislation aims to expand opportunities for workers. Plus, low bankruptcy rates and disciplined debt management contribute to Pennsylvania’s strong overall financial footing.
#7: Montana
Krista Taylor / Getty Images
Montana scores seventh thanks to a balanced mix of responsible debt management and proactive disaster fund reserves. Residents maintain an average credit score of 732 and relatively low credit debt per capita at $3,710. While the state lacks a formal retirement program, nearly a quarter of low-income workers participate in savings plans independently.
#4th — Tie: West Virginia
Posnov / Getty Images
West Virginia ties for fourth with one of the lowest average credit debts in the top ten — just $3,040 per person — and a strong average credit score of 702. The state’s bankruptcy rate of 93 per 100,000 residents remains moderate, butWest Virginians’ 22.4% low-income retirement participation rate shows a growing culture of savings.
#4th — Tie: North Dakota
halbergman / Getty Images
North Dakota also ties for fourth with a high average credit score of 733 and a stable per-capita debt of $3,850. The state’s low bankruptcy rate of 71 per 100,000 residents highlights widespread financial discipline, even without a state-managed retirement program.
#4th — Tie: Iowa
larrybraunphotography.com / Getty Images
Iowa’s financial stability is reflected in its 730 average credit score and low per-capita debt of $3,170 — the smallest among the top five. Although the state lacks a formal retirement savings program, more than a quarter of low-income workers participate in retirement plans independently. A low debt-to-income ratio and modest bankruptcy rate underscore the state’s strong saving and spending habits.
#3: Minnesota
jimkruger / Getty Images
Minnesota earns third place with the highest average credit score of all at 742 and a strong disaster preparedness fund.The state’s implementation of a retirement savings program reflects a commitment to expanding financial access.
#2: South Dakota
Jason Cameron / Getty Images
South Dakota’s residents exhibit some of the best money management habits nationwide, maintaining the lowest per-capita debt in the top ten at $3,410 and an impressive average credit score of 734. More than one in four low-income workers participate in retirement plans. A low bankruptcy rate and a stellar debt-to-income ratio make South Dakota one of the most financially resilient states in America.
#1: Vermont
jimfeng / Getty Images
Vermont takes the top spot as the most financially smart state in the nation. With an average credit score of 737 and low per-capita credit debt of $3,640, residents consistently demonstrate responsible borrowing and repayment habits. The state’s active retirement savings program supports nearly a quarter of low-income workers, while its remarkably low bankruptcy rate of 42 per 100,000 residents underscores widespread financial security.