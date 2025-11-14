When it comes to managing money, some states stand out for how responsibly their residents borrow, save, and plan ahead.

A new study from Dancing Numbers, a data automation platform for QuickBooks, analyzed financial behavior around the U.S. to find where Americans demonstrate the most disciplined money habits.

Researchers evaluated eight indicators of household financial health, including average credit scores, credit debt per capita, disaster fund reserves, retirement savings participation, bankruptcy rates, and debt-to-income ratios.

Continue reading to see which made the list — and why