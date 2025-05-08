Ford Motor shifted into higher gear in the second quarter of 2025, with sales rising 14.2%, significantly ahead of consensus analyst estimates of 1.4%. Ford’s overall market share expanded by 1.8 percentage points, to 14.3%, primarily fueled by higher truck, hybrid, and SUV sales.

The Dearborn, Mich.-based auto manufacturer sold 612,095 vehicle units in the quarter, with SUV sales rising 19.3% and hybrid vehicle sales climbing by 23.5%. On a down note, Ford’s EV lineup disappointed, losing 31.4% in Q2 sales, as safety issues in the company's Mustang Mach-e EV model triggered a recall of 317,000 vehicles. That scenario coupled with low stock inventory curbed Ford EV sales in Q2.

Ford’s share price rose 3.7% to 11.2% in early Tuesday afternoon trading.

Ford’s F-Series truck sales also saw a double-digit boost, up 11.5% to 222,459 units sold, representing its best showing since 2019. The F-series finished the first half of 2025 as America’s top-selling truck line, while Ford’s Maverick Hybrid holds its title as best-selling hybrid pickup among full-size pickups for the first six months of 2025.

That news follows a June 26 announcement from J.D. Power, which named four Ford vehicles as topping its vehicle segment list in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study. The Ford F-150, F-Series Super Duty, Mustang, and Escape earned Power's top honors.

“Customers expect new vehicles to make their lives easier, more fun, or both right from the first mile,” said Josh Halliburton, executive director of quality at Ford Motor Company, in a statement.“Four segment-topping finishers and overall improving vehicle quality scores for most nameplates show that while we have to remain laser-focused on earning the trust of our customers, we’re headed in the right direction.”

On the EV front, Ford sold a record 156,509 electric vehicles in the first six months of the year, despite the weak Q2 EV sales numbers. That figure topped the combined numbers of key competitors GM and Stellantis, Ford reported. All told, EVs comprise 13.5% of Ford’s sales volume through the second quarter of 2025.

Still, even Ford CEO Jim Farley admits U.S. automakers have a long way to go to compete with China’s big EV sales numbers.

"It’s the most humbling thing I have ever seen,” Farley noted during an interview with author Walter Isaacson at the Aspen Ideas Festival this week, adding that 70% of all EVs sold worldwide are made in China.

Competing against China's EV quality is an uphill climb, too. "Their cost, their quality of their vehicles is far superior to what I see in the West,” Farley said. “We are in a global competition with China, and it’s not just EVs. And if we lose this, we do not have a future Ford.”

Farley’s comments come ahead of Ford’s 2027 cost-friendly EV rollout, at which point the company will hope to compete directly with Chinese EV makers on quality and cost.

Aside from a 14.5% share price run-up, Ford also offers a hefty 5.34% dividend yield, which could help the company level the playing field in the U.S. and abroad, given investors’ penchant for income in a demanding market environment in 2025.



