How July 4th travel prices this year compare to 2024
A record number of Americans are set to travel this Independence Day. AAA broke down how much they'll be spending
If you're one of the record 72.2 million Americans planning to travel this Fourth of July weekend, you might be worried about the cost.
While AAA reports Independence Day trips are up 2.4% over last year, travel costs are all over the place. Some activities have become more expensive, while others actually declined.
Flights
Flights within in the U.S. are 4% pricier this Independence Day than last year, with the average price for a domestic round-trip journey totaling a whopping $810. Meanwhile, international flights are 4% cheaper than last year, but still high. The average price for an international roundtrip ticket is $1,365, AAA said.
Hotels
U.S. hotels are 11% less expensive this Fourth of July compared to last. AAA said the average cost for a hotel stay of a few nights is $590.
Rental cars
If you're renting a car for a road trip this year, you should see a slight decrease in price compared to last year. AAA reports that rentals are 2% cheaper this Independence Day weekend. It said the average booking cost for a rental car of several days is $670.
Cruises
If you're on a cruise this Fourth of July, you probably paid a lot more than people did last year. AAA said that cruises leaving from domestic port are a whopping 40% more expensive this Fourth of July weekend compared to last, with an average cost of $2,065.
Tours
AAA said that tour prices in the U.S. are 30% pricier this Independence Day weekend than last. The average cost for a domestic tour is $1,435.