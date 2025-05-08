How July 4th travel prices this year compare to 2024 A record number of Americans are set to travel this Independence Day. AAA broke down how much they'll be spending

If you're one of the record 72.2 million Americans planning to travel this Fourth of July weekend, you might be worried about the cost.

While AAA reports Independence Day trips are up 2.4% over last year, travel costs are all over the place. Some activities have become more expensive, while others actually declined.

Continue reading to see what costs more and less this holiday weekend.