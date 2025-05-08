6 of the most exciting trends in the gaming industry
The gaming sector is seeing explosive development this console generation, with new experiences, fresh indie titles, and even climate-controlled chairs
The video game industry is rapidly changing with new and upcoming consoles, rising indie titles, and even novel takes on accessories like gaming chairs. From the PlayStation 6 to professional esports teams, there’s a lot to be excited about. However, the community also faces price hikes, threatening its accessibility.
The gaming industry’s popularity surged around the 1970s and 1980s, when arcade games and first-generation consoles took the world by storm. The industry has grown steadily over the subsequent decades, with events including the pandemic bringing more players to the gaming world.
In fact, about 205 million Americans regularly play video games. Publishers and streamers have seen significant growth since the pandemic, as home entertainment offers a safe and social alternative to public events. While gaming was popular before the pandemic, it reached new heights in 2020 amid lockdowns.
Many say they game for entertainment and stress relief, but people also note how gaming brings people together and improves cognition. Sixty percent of adults game every week, and the typical player is about 36 years old. Gamers tend to bring this hobby with them as they age, and the sector truly recognizes that. Various developer decisions and technological advancements made throughout the years keep interest in the sector well and alive.
Numerous exciting trends have recently been set in motion and will continue to evolve. While the future looks bright for gamers, some obstacles could get in the way. Cost could become a significant barrier, as games are heading toward $80 price tags and obligatory subscription services.
Remakes are reviving franchises
Many gaming companies are capitalizing on nostalgia by remaking titles and giving players a fresh experience. 2025 alone has seen remakes of Xenoblade Chronicles X and Dragon Quest, with more on the way.
One of the year’s most anticipated games is Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater, which could revitalize a franchise that’s been largely dormant since the critically panned Metal Gear Solid: Survive in 2018. Other 2025 gaming resurgences include Commandos, a series which hasn’t seen more than a remaster in nearly two decades, and the newly announced Persona 4 Revival, a remake of a 2008 game serving as the latest entry in the Persona series’ rapid comeback since Persona 5. Aside from appealing to an older player base, improving the graphics also attracts newer players who’ve heard whispers about the titles.
Indie games are surging
Independent games are becoming more prominent as demand for titles like Spiritfarer, Stardew Valley, and Hollow Knight increases. Indie developers are meeting consumer needs while garnering significant profits. A 2024 report said indie titles generated as much revenue as AAA and AA games on Steam, marking the first time in history. The success has extended to award shows, and Balatro, Stray and Hades have become serious Game of the Year contenders.
Cooperative and multiplayer streaming
Multiplayer gaming has always been a core part of the industry, but the fall of couch co-op and the rise of online gaming led to a much stronger push toward PvP. The rise is also evident on streaming platforms, with multiplayer titles accounting for 3.184 billion hours watched on Twitch in only one quarter.
Popular co-op games like Split Fiction, Monster Hunter Wilds and Baldur’s Gate 3 are leading the way with critical and commercial success. Most recently, Elden Ring, arguably the most popular game of 2022, has spun off with its own multiplayer title, encouraging gamers to form squads of three to survive in the world of Elden Ring Nightreign.
Advanced gaming gear
Headphones, keyboards, speakers, and so much more are being reimagined to create an immersive environment and smooth gaming experience. One unique addition to the mix is Razer’s Project Arielle, a prototype gaming chair with its own fan system which is designed to provide warm or cold air for maximum thermal comfort. Other innovative seats include the Predator Thronos Air, which features integrated massage functions, and the LiberNovo Omni, which comes with a zero-gravity recline feature to reduce pressure on the spine.
Esports deals
Esports has taken off and accrued a $2.13 billion market value with room to grow. Thanks to partnerships with professional athletic leagues, competitive gaming has become even more mainstream. From NASCAR to the NFL, major sports teams now have official esports athletes. For instance, the NBA 2K League lets professional gamers compete with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
Next-Gen consoles and price changes
We’re almost due for more new consoles, following the recent release of the Nintendo Switch 2. The new Mario system has gamers curious about Sony and Microsoft's next steps. Industry experts say the next Xbox and PlayStation releases could be in 2027, though their respective producers have not officially announced them. While the new home entertainment systems may be great, there are price concerns due to inflation and tariffs. Nintendo said it will monitor market conditions to determine cost changes.