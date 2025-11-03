Furloughed federal workers and volunteers collect groceries during the People's Pantry Food drive to replenish food banks ahead of SNAP lapse at the USDA Headquarters, in the National Mall, Washington, DC on October 30, 2025. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty)

Goldman Sachs is warning that the economic hit from the month-long government shutdown could be the largest ever.

The investment firm said in an analyst note published Monday that the dent to economic activity could far exceed past shutdowns, as it forecasted an end to the political impasse in Congress during the second week of November.

Goldman Sachs noted that the current shutdown — now in its 34th day — affected far more agencies compared to the last government closure, which lasted 35 days from late 2018 into 2019 and set a record as the longest one yet. In that shutdown, Congress had passed short-term funding bills for some federal agencies so not every single one was closed down.

"While the impact of a shorter shutdown — lasting 2-3 weeks, for example — would be largely confined to the lost work of furloughed federal employees, a longer shutdown could have a greater effect on federal purchases and investment, and potentially a spillover into private sector activity," Goldman economist Alec Philips said.

Goldman projected a 1.15 percentage-point reduction in 2025 fourth-quarter growth, followed by a rebound at the start of next year. It said there was growing pressure on lawmakers to reopen the federal government following the first missed food stamp payments ever and a worsening shortage of air traffic controllers.

Consumer sentiment is starting to slide as the government shutdown drags on into November. Other forecasters such as Moody's Analytics economist Mark Zandi recently projected a $30 billion economic loss per week. It amounts to a 0.1% reduction each week in the annualized real gross domestic product growth for the quarter.

"The federal government has been shut down for nearly a month, and little attention has seemingly been paid to the macroeconomic fallout. Perhaps rightly so," Zandi wrote last week. "This is unlikely to be the case for much longer."